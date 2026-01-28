RAKBANK saw its net profit for the full year 2025 rise by 26% to AED 2.6 billion ($707.9 million), supported by a strong balance sheet and a significant rise in non-interest income.

The bank reported on Tuesday that its total assets grew 19% to AED105 billion, driven by an 18% growth in customer deposits and while loans and advances rose 12% to AED 56 billion.

Non-interest income rose 29% to AED1.5 billion. Net impairment charges fell 42% to AED451 million with impaired loans ratio improving to 1.9% from the previous year’s 2.2%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

