Key Highlights:

UAE at the Forefront: Citi's advanced AI capabilities are now prominently accessible to employees across the UAE, as part of a global rollout spanning 80 jurisdictions, with a significant focus on the Middle East and Africa region.

Purpose: Accessible to approximately 175,000 employees globally, the new suite of AI tools will enhance productivity and efficiency by streamlining tasks, automating processes, and generating deeper data insights.

Benefits: These tools aim to free up valuable employee time for strategic initiatives, improve client service through faster, more personalized interactions, and ultimately enhance the overall client experience.

Dubai, UAE – Citi today announced the deployment of its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools across its operations in the UAE and across Middle East and Africa (MEA), marking a significant step in the bank's commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

"The launch of our AI tools in the UAE and in MEA is a testament to Citi's unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to better serve our clients and empower our employees," said Maria Ivanova, UAE and North Africa & Levant Sub-Cluster and Banking Head. "These advancements will not only boost our overall productivity but also foster a new era of innovation and client-centric solutions across the region."

Speaking at a launch event in Dubai, UAE Citi Country Officer and Banking Head and Citibank N.A, UAE CEO, Shamsa Al-Falasi stated, "The introduction of these advanced AI tools marks a pivotal moment for our operations in the UAE. This technology will not only significantly enhance our internal capabilities and efficiency but also empower our teams to deliver unparalleled client service, fostering innovation that is uniquely tailored to the dynamic needs of the UAE market. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to drive growth and support the nation's vision for a digital future."

Expanding AI Capabilities Globally and in Middle East & Africa

Citi's proprietary AI capabilities are now accessible to approximately 175,000 employees globally, spanning 80 jurisdictions. This expansive rollout includes a strong focus on the Middle East and Africa region, where the tools are available in more than 20 jurisdictions. This broad deployment demonstrates Citi's commitment to empowering its workforce with cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency and enhance service delivery on a global scale.

Enhancing Productivity, Efficiency, and Client Service

The suite of AI tools is designed to enhance employee productivity and operational efficiency across various functions within the bank. By leveraging advanced AI, employees can streamline complex tasks, automate routine processes, and gain deeper insights from vast datasets, freeing up valuable time to focus on strategic initiatives and higher-value activities. Furthermore, these tools are set to revolutionize client service by enabling faster, more personalized, and more effective interactions, ultimately improving the overall client experience.

