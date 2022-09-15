Citi Collaborates with the Kingdom of Jordan’s Ministry of Investment to Help Raise Awareness of Investment Opportunities in the Country

The collaboration stems from Jordan’s aim to leverage digital solutions to highlight Jordan’s status as a leading investment destination

The City Builder platform aggregates key social data such as demographics, education, and economic metrics to increase transparency around place-based development opportunities that have a positive social impact

Citi and Jordan’s Ministry of Investment hope this new platform will encourage investors and businesses to explore the wide range of opportunities that the Kingdom of Jordan has to offer

New York / Amman – Citi and the Kingdom of Jordan’s Ministry of Investment (MoIN) announced the launch of City Builder® in Jordan, a free, data-driven platform that combines key social metrics with development opportunities, to help investors make socially impactful investments in emerging economies. By providing local and foreign investors with an easy-to-use platform that maps opportunities across Jordan, the MoIN hopes to attract capital to increase economic growth and promote economic development across the Kingdom.

Initially launched in the U.S. in 2019, City Builder® by Citi integrates data and leverages visualization tools to provide an overarching view of place-based investment opportunities within a country. The goal of the platform is to bring greater transparency to key metrics—such as demographics, education, land usage, and amenities—to drive investments that support local economic development.

Citi is excited to collaborate with the MoIN to expand City Builder to Jordan, as the Kingdom seeks to raise awareness of the myriad opportunities to further sustainable economic development, widen access to global markets, and increase competition and employment within its borders. By making key social data more transparent and accessible, the MoIN hopes to encourage foreign investors, family offices, entrepreneurs, developers, and non-profit organizations to find investment opportunities. Targeted investment sectors include agriculture, construction, health, industry, services, and tourism.

His Excellency Eng. Kheiry Amr, Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Jordan, said: "City Builder supports Jordan’s goals of amplifying the appeal of the Kingdom to investors. This tool enhances the visibility of the vibrant Jordanian investment landscape, both across the available projects and the Kingdom’s development and free zones, thereby raising the profile of Jordan’s warm investment climate."

The Ministry of Investment believes that this project will contribute towards the fulfilment of the Jordanian Government’s recently launched Economic Modernization Vision 2033, which emphasizes the crucial importance of investment for the future economic development of Jordan.

Nour Jarrar, Citi CEO for Jordan, observed: “The expansion of City Builder into Jordan represents a landmark moment in the Citi Middle East franchise, as well as demonstrating the power of digital technology to drive economic development in the region.”

Valla Vakili, Head of Ventures Studio for Citi Ventures—the team that built City Builder® in Jordan—added: “As City Builder’s international presence widens, it is heartening to see the diverse applications it has in raising economic vitality, most recently evidenced by this exciting new venture into the Middle East.”

The City Builder platform allows users to:

Explore development projects and connect with local coordinators

Discover resources that provide information on doing business in Jordan

Identify impact investments that align with their own ESG and sustainability goals

For more information, please email citiventures@inkhouse.com or Mr. Suleiman Al-Qura’an at squraan@moin.gov.jo.

-Ends-

Ministry of Investment, Jordan

The Ministry of Investment was established to be concerned with all investment affairs, and to deal with issues of local, Arab and foreign investors, in addition to setting policies that encourage investment and enhance the competitiveness of the main economic sectors in Jordan, unifying investment references and facilitating its procedures through providing an incubating environment for investment.

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Media Contacts:

Citi:​​Natasha Slowther

natasha.slowther@citi.com