Dubai, UAE — With hybrid working model becoming popular for many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), optimizing this environment is essential to maintain both productivity and security. Businesses need to prioritize educating teams on the most effective security practices, empowering IT teams with comprehensive control over the infrastructure, and streamlining networks to allow for seamless collaboration.

Below are key tips for ensuring optimal productivity from remote work systems.

Keep Remote Work Security Practices Consistent

To secure a remote work network, it is vital to ensure all employees are on the same page when it comes to the organization’s security practices. It is important to clearly define remote work security protocols across the organization. The most effective approach to achieving this is by maintaining consistent, well-defined policies that are accessible to the entire team. These security policies should be reviewed every six to twelve months across the company.

Keep Remote Work Security Practices Simple

Security practices should be easy to access and simple to understand. While employees may have a basic technical understanding, this does not necessarily equate to a full grasp of IT security principles. Here are straightforward yet effective practices that every employee can follow:

Log in only on secure, organization-approved devices with the latest security software.

Guard hardware when not in use, especially in public spaces.

Use complex passwords, using a series of numbers, letters, and symbols and avoiding easily discoverable information. Passwords should not be reused.

Don’t share passwords, whether inside or outside of the organization.

Gain Visibility and Control Over Any Network

While remote work is convenient, it introduces an increased risk of cybersecurity threats. According to the 2024 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 86% of organizations in the UAE have said that logging in remotely as part of hybrid work increased the risk of cybersecurity incidents for their organization. In addition to the standard safe practices, it is crucial for organizations to maintain control over their network, whether employees are working in-office, at home, or on the go.

Adopting a zero-trust remote work security model is recommended. Unlike traditional models that assume trust within the network, the premise of this model is that it trusts no one. A zero-trust model requires verification from any user before granting access, with additional credentials required for specific network areas. Tools like multi-factor authentication (MFA) are a great example for enhancing security since they require multiple forms of verification.

At Cisco, Cisco Secure Hybrid Work solutions can assist in securing networks with end-to-end protection. Additionally, inclusions like Cisco Duo authenticate users before granting access, while Cisco Firewalls provide IT teams with unparalleled visibility across the network, enabling swift responses to an potential breaches.

Allow Teams to Connect and Collaborate Seamlessly

Remote work no longer necessitates sacrificing collaboration. Modern virtual meeting platforms can now reliably connect thousands of people on a single call.

Products like Cisco’s Webex offers an integrated solution for calls, messaging, and meetings, allowing teams to remain productive under a single subscription. The platform also offers add-on and customization options to suit the specific needs of SMBs, avoiding unnecessary features that may complicate workflows.

Mohamed Sabra, SMB Lead, Middle East and Africa at Cisco, said:"As small and medium-sized businesses adapt to a hybrid and remote work environment, ensuring that their digital infrastructure is both secure and efficient is more important than ever. At Cisco, we are committed to providing SMBs with the tools and expertise they need to not only protect their networks but also to foster seamless collaboration and drive future growth."