DUBAI, UAE - CirrusLabs, a United States-based digital transformation and IT solutions provider is pleased to announce the launch of their new office and Customer Experience Center at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE. This strategic location places us at the heart of technological innovation in the region, making it an ideal spot to serve customers better and cater to their digital transformation needs.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, the Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis as the chief guest of honor and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a team of senior officials from Dubai Silicon Oasis. The Commercial Attaché/Digital Attaché of the Commercial Section, United States Consulate General in Dubai, Bruce J. Ellsworth also graced the occasion. Several key customers and partners of CirrusLabs along with senior members of the CirrusLabs team were present at the ceremony.

Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at CirrusLabs welcomed all the esteemed guests and expressed his happiness on the launch of new premises in Dubai. He extended his warm regards to Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi for his presence and thanked him for his kind words and said “Your encouraging remarks have significantly boosted our morale and confirmed our belief in the potential of this region. Your support truly underscores the importance of our mission in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region”.

He further added “With the launch of this new facility, CirrusLabs is poised to continue their mission of enabling organizations to accelerate their transformation journey. The Customer Experience Center will provide an immersive environment for customers to experience the latest innovations in digital transformation while allowing the company to showcase its capabilities in a real-world setting.”

"We are excited to launch our new office and Customer Experience Center, which represents a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Shiboo Varughese, Chief Technology Officer at Cirruslabs. "Our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and our ability to attract top talent in the industry has enabled us to maintain strong growth momentum despite the challenging business environment."

The facility will also serve as a launchpad for new product offerings, helping the company to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a dedicated team of experts, CirrusLabs will continue to drive innovation and provide customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners, and this new facility will allow us to do just that. We look forward to leveraging this new space to continue growing our business, building strong customer relationships, developing a robust talent pipeline, forging fruitful partnerships, and delivering best-in-class transformative digital solutions in the UAE and beyond," said Shahnawaz Sheikh, VP Sales – META at Cirruslabs Middle East.

The establishment of the Customer Experience Center in Dubai is a testament to CirrusLabs' commitment to the region and their continued focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. With a strong foundation in place, the company with extensive experience from highly regulated industries, including the US federal government, finance and banking, healthcare, and logistics is well-positioned to serve the diverse needs of customers in the region.

To complement the operations in the Middle East, the company is aggressively looking to carve out its niche by participating in various industry events such as Low Code/No Code event in Saudi Arabia. Now the company is gearing up to debut at GITEX Global in Dubai later in the year.

The Dubai regional headquarters of CirrusLabs will operate in harmony with the company's other offices in Washington DC, Atlanta, Toronto, and India. This cohesive network empowers CirrusLabs to provide exceptional services by leveraging its worldwide presence and harnessing local expertise.

To learn more about CirrusLabs in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, please visit us at: www.cirruslabs.io/middleeast

About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs, a leading full-service digital transformation provider, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA and has a global presence in the United States, UAE, Canada, and India. Our primary focus is on enabling transformative digital solutions through our comprehensive suite of services. From start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, our diverse client base spans across industries, highlighting our expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results.

