​​​Kuwait: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET) has announced the launch of a new credit information exchange with the Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala’a), marking a strategic milestone in the implementation of the GCC Supreme Council’s resolution to strengthen financial and credit integration among member states. This was formalized during a launch ceremony at CINET’s headquarters in Kuwait, attended by senior executives from both institutions.

This step represents a pivotal advancement in establishing a unified Gulf framework for cross-border credit information exchange. The initiative provides financial institutions in Kuwait and Oman with secure, institutionalized access to real-time credit data, to facilitate intelligent financial decisions and navigate risk with confidence. It also comes in alignment with the directives of the GCC Financial and Economic Committee and adheres to the Unified Banking Supervision Standards.

The collaboration also serves as a foundation for sharing expertise and promoting best practices within the credit information industry. Both parties are working jointly to develop innovative solutions, striving for excellence in products, services, and performance while adhering to privacy laws and regulations, and maintaining strong data protection and security standards.

Commenting on the launch, Mai B. Al-Owaish, CEO of CINET, stated: “This integration contributes to expanding access to accurate and reliable data, which empowers financial institutions to make informed lending decisions on credit risk. It also promotes deeper integration within the regional credit ecosystem. This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to build bridges and partnerships within Kuwait and outside to achieve shared goals and deliver value for customers and support the broader economy.”

For her part, Manahil Jaffar, Mala’a’s Acting General Manager, stating: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey toward Gulf financial integration and reflects Mala’a’s commitment to enhancing transparency and expanding access to accurate and reliable credit information. Through this linkage with CINET, we are enabling financial institutions to make informed decisions that support economic growth and stability across the region. It also paves the way for knowledge exchange and the development of a unified digital infrastructure that supports the future of the Gulf financial sector.”

CINET continues to lead as the sole provider of credit information and scoring services in Kuwait, expanding its regional partnerships to foster transparency and support the GCC’s vision of building a more connected and sustainable economic ecosystem.

