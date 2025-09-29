Egypt, Cairo – CIFC, the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) subsidiary of CIB , has announced a strategic partnership with Fundbot, the fintech solution to launch a fully digital factoring and embedded lending platform in Egypt. This initiative highlights CIFC’s commitment to supporting the country’s corporate clients and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by accelerating access to working capital and enabling faster, more efficient payments.

This collaboration reinforces CIFC’s position at the forefront of financial innovation in Egypt. By leveraging Fundbot’s comprehensive Lending Management System a – digitized workflow from the onboarding and credit decisioning to disbursement and collection - CIFC is ensuring its clients gain timely access to financing solutions that fuel growth and stability.

Mr. Ahmed Elkholy, CEO at CIFC said “We are proud to partner with Fundbot to bring cutting-edge digital factoring solutions to Egypt. This collaboration reinforces CIFC’s commitment to creating innovative financial tools within the NBFI sector; that aim to improve access to working capital and supply chain financing schemes across all economic sectors, streamline operations, and drive growth across the Egyptian economy.”

As CIFC leads the initiative, Fundbot expressed pride in being selected as the technology partner for this milestone project. Karl Abou Zeid, CEO at Fundbot added “We are honored to collaborate with CIFC to introduce such a transformative solution to the Egyptian market. Our platform is designed to empower institutions like CIFC to scale their operations efficiently and deliver meaningful impact to their clients.”

With this launch, CIFC continues to build on its track recor

About Fundbot:

Fundbot is a fintech that provides end-to-end solutions that help financial institutions to embed, automate, and scale working capital processes. We also develop custom workflow automation tools, enabling clients to operate more efficiently, and scale into new markets.