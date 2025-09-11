DUBAI: Opening November 2025, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG will transcend new heights as the world's tallest hotel with the highest infinity pool. Spanning 82 floors and soaring to a height of 377 metres, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection is an architectural masterpiece offering a new luxury hospitality experience defined by award-winning design, high-end guest experiences, exceptional facilities and stunning views.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, represents a family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember. It combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s collective vision to offer a more authentic travel experience through the key hallmarks of ‘Memorable Rituals’ and ‘A Means For Good’.

“We are extremely proud to witness our vision for Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection come to life in a truly idyllic location, with unbeatable views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline,” said Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. “Ciel represents a landmark development that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for tourism and business travel. Standing at 377 meters, the all-hotel tower will redefine upper-upscale hospitality, blending innovation, luxury, and creativity through its striking design, world-class amenities, and breathtaking vistas".

"When we launched the Vignette Collection in late 2021, our vision was to create a portfolio of unique luxury hotels. The highly anticipated November opening of Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection—set to become the world's tallest all-hotel tower—is the pinnacle of that vision, showcasing the collection's success and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences for our guests" added Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts for India, Middle East & Africa.

Managed by The First Group Hospitality, the property offers immediate access to Dubai marina with world-class dining, shopping, stunning beaches, and renowned attractions. Just minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Uptown Dubai, it serves as the perfect starting point to experience the city’s vibrant spirit and sophistication. Nearby, the bustling JBR beachfront and the dynamic Bluewaters lifestyle destination—home to iconic landmarks such as The Walk and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel—provide even more opportunities for discovery. The hotel also features direct access to the Marina boardwalk with its water taxis, as well as convenient connections to Dubai Marina Mall and the city’s tram and metro services.

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection has been designed by award-winning architect Norr, featuring an elegant “eye of the needle” shape. The hotel will comprise 1,004 luxuriously designed rooms and suites, all with floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf, and Dubai’s glittering skyline.

The hotel will be home to eight unique dining venues where immersive design meets extraordinary flavours. West 13 is a celebration of Mediterranean warmth and vibrancy, drawing inspiration from Italy, Greece, Spain, France, and Latin America. Guests will experience a lively atmosphere of open kitchens and seasonal, sustainably farmed produce. Handmade pasta, Greek gyro stations, tacos, empanadas, and mezze are just a few of the dishes that will be crafted fresh each day, alongside a selection of artisanal bakery items made in-house. East 14 offers a sensory journey through the East, blending flavors from Asia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Served buffet-style, the venue will feature live Ramen and Pho stations, Sushi and Dim Sum counters, and rich Indian curries, all complemented by a vibrant selection of Asian salads, breads, and condiments.

Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery, a beloved homegrown concept, will bring a comforting and authentic touch to the hotel’s culinary landscape. With a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients, Risen will offer breakfast, lunch, and an all-day menu filled with classic and specialty confectioneries, delicious café-style dishes, freshly baked pastries and award-winning barista coffee. It’s a space designed for slow mornings, casual meetings, and indulgent afternoons.

Adding a dramatic layer to the dining experience is Tattu, the award-winning, UK-born modern Asian concept, set to unveil a bold, multi-level destination. Tattu Dubai will comprise Tattu Restaurant & Bar, Tattu Sky Pool and Tattu Sky Lounge. Each space tells its own story through dramatic interiors, boundary-pushing cuisine and sensorial moments that blur the line between fantasy and reality. The Tattu Dubai story begins on level 74, where the restaurant welcomes guests into a dramatic world of ancient mythology, modern mastery and contemporary Chinese and Japanese cuisine. On level 76, the Tattu Sky Pool rises as the world’s highest infinity pool and a must-visit destination, offering plush daybeds, Japanese-fusion bites and an energy that evolves from daytime relaxation to sunset DJ sets. The crescendo of the Tattu Dubai experience is on level 81, where the Sky Lounge & Terrace combines sophistication, music, cocktails and breathtaking 360° views to create an unforgettable rooftop experience.

Beyond dining, Ciel will be home to a luxury spa located on the 61st floor offering breathtaking views and transformative experiences. Blending advanced beauty rituals with time-honored traditions, each treatment restores balance and awakens inner radiance. The spa will be complemented by a state-of-the-art gym, offering panoramic views and cutting-edge equipment for cardio, strength, and functional training. Open 24/7, it is designed to energize your routine in a serene, sky-high setting above Dubai Marina. A complimentary transfer will take in-house guests to Soluna Beach Club, where they will enjoy exclusive access to an idyllic escape. Located just 15 minutes from Ciel on Palm Jumeirah, guests can unwind by the private pool or soak up the sun along the pristine shoreline. Children will be warmly welcomed with a range of spaces and activities designed just for them. Highlights include a Splash Pad, Kids Club, child-friendly menus, special amenities at check-in, and much more.

The Executive Lounge, Nest, on the 16th floor will be a VIP lounge serving refreshments throughout the day for in-house guests booking Executive Club rooms and Suites. Stylish meeting rooms with cutting-edge technology, flexible spaces and skyline views will be perfect for business gatherings, private meetings and inspiring group experiences high above Dubai.

The landmark property is the most ambitious project to date of The First Group, Dubai’s leading developer, and is part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences. The brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai

@cieldubaimarinahotel

Media Contacts

UAE/ GCC: Z7 Communications at ciel@z7communications.com

UK/ EU: Bacchus Agency at cieldubai@bacchus.agency

About Ciel Dubai Marina:

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection is a lifestyle luxury hotel located in the Dubai Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Standing at 377 meters, upon opening Ciel will be the tallest hotel in the world boasting 1,004 guestrooms featuring floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass windows, eight dining destinations, three outdoor swimming pools including the world’s tallest infinity pool, a luxury spa, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. Designed by award-winning architects Norr, the skyscraper is a global symbol of modern engineering and luxury. Ciel is strategically located at the gateway to Dubai Marina, offering direct access to key tourist attractions, beaches, retail centres, and transport networks. The property was developed by The First Group, a renowned UAE-based global property investment firm and is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection. Discover more at https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai.

About The First Group:

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com or https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai

About The First Group Hospitality:

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-based, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, we deliver tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, we partner with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability. Our expertise spans property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement, ensuring sustainable growth in competitive markets.

Beyond management, we develop and operate a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market. The First Group Hospitality – Crafting Experiences, Delivering Results. Discover more at Hospitality Management Group in Dubai | The First Group Hospitality