Cairo, CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful execution of EGP 718mn securitized bond issuance for Capital for Securitization – on behalf of Erada Microfinance, who acted as the originator of the portfolio.

Erada’s issuance comes in 3 tranches: the first valued at EGP 371mn, with a tenor of 6 months, and received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche, valued at EGP 255mn, with a tenor of 12 months, and also received a Prime 1 rating. The third tranche, valued at EGP 92mn, with a tenor of 20 months, received a rating of A-.

Amr Abu Al-Azm, Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairman of Erada Microfinance Company, expressed his happiness over the successful completion of the company’s first securitization bond issuance. He highlighted that this achievement contributes to the continued significant and sustainable growth of the company, as well as enhancing its competitiveness in the local market and improving its financial indicators. He also commended the dedication and efforts of Erada’s team in driving the success of the issuance and adding it to the company’s extensive record of accomplishments since its founding.

Amr Helal, the CEO of Investment Banking (sell-side) at CI Capital, expressed his happiness with the completion of the issuance for Erada Microfinance, which marks their first issuance since the company’s establishment, as part of a 3-year program with a total value of EGP 4 billion. He highlighted that this issuance reflects a strong finish to 2024. Helal also added that CI Capital continues to strengthen its position as a leading group in the field of diversified financial services through the execution of many prominent deals across various sectors.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, expressed his happiness with the completion of the first Securitization bond issuance for Erada Microfinance which aligns with CI Capital’s Debt Capital Markets team strategy to attract new companies to the local Debt Capital Markets. Abbas also expressed his pride in collaborating with Erada Microfinance and looks forward to continuing a fruitful cooperation that will contribute to the growth of Erada Microfinance as a strong competitor in the non-banking financial sector (NBFI), while also strengthening the role of debt markets as a sustainable financing source for companies.

CI Capital acted as the financial adviser, issuance manager, bookrunner and lead arranger in the issuance, while Russell Bedford acted as the issuance's financial auditor, and Clyde & Co acted as the issuance's legal advisor.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 3500 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.