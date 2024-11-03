CI Capital acted as Financial Advisor, Issuance Manager, Bookrunner, and Lead Arranger in the issuance.

Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion of EGP 3.919bn securitized bond issuance for Capital for Securitization, on behalf of Tasaheel Finance, who acted as the originator of the portfolio.

The issuance comes in 6 tranches: the first valued at EGP 1.394mn, with a tenor of 6 months, the second tranche, valued at EGP 666mn, with a tenor of 9 months. The third tranche, valued at EGP 569mn, with a tenor of 12 months, the first three tranches received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), the highest credit rating. While the fourth tranche, valued at EGP 763mn, with a tenor of 18 months, the fifth tranche, valued at EGP 296mn, with a tenor of 24 months, and the sixth tranche, valued at EGP 231mn, with a tenor of 31 months all received a rating of A-.

“With this completion, CI Capital has successfully concluded to date three securitization bond issuances for Tasaheel with a total value of EGP 10.78bn, which demonstrates our solid partnership with Tasaheel, a leading company operating in non-banking financial services. CI Capital is proud to further deepen its strategic collaboration with Tasaheel, one of CI Capital’s key partners in success,” Commented Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital.

“We are proud to announce the successful completion of the largest non-sovereign securitization bond issuance in Egypt's market history, this issuance marks Tasaheel's third sustainable bond issuance. Nearly 60% of this issuance was covered by asset managers beyond the banking sector, which reflects CI Capital’s commitment to diversifying its investor base. CI Capital continues to solidify its leadership position and further expand its debt issuance services locally and regionally,” Commented Mohamed Abbas, Head of DCM at CI Capital.

CI Capital acted as the financial advisor, issuance manager, bookrunner and lead arranger, while Russell Bedford acted as the financial auditor, and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy (MBH) acted as the issuance's legal advisor.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.