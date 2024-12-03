Cairo

CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion of an EGP 1.459 billion securitization bond issuance, for Al Tawfeek Securitization Company – on behalf of Al Tawfeek Leasing who acted as the originator of the portfolio.

A.T. Lease’s issuance comes in 3 tranches: the first is valued at EGP 621 million, with a tenor of 25 months, which received an AA+ credit rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche valued at EGP 492 million, with a tenor of 37 months, receiving a credit rating of AA. The third tranche, valued at EGP 346 million, with a tenor of 48 months, received a credit rating of A.

CI Capital, Al Ahly Pharos, and CIB acted as financial advisors, issuance managers, bookrunners and lead arrangers in the issuance, while Baker Tilly acted as the issuance's financial auditor, and Alieldean Weshahi & Partners acted as the issuance's legal advisor.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services provider. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance, operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving various corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The group has over 3500 employees and is led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

