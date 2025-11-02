Cairo, Egypt – CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM), Egypt’s largest asset manager and a Forbes Top 40 asset manager in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), announced the launch of the “Gold Misr” Fund, a Sharia-compliant gold investment fund with prize draws. The fund represents a landmark addition to CIAM’s growing suite of innovative investment products across diversified asset classes, designed to meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian market.

The “Gold Misr” Fund provides investors with a saving and investment vehicle by allocating the majority of its assets to physical gold bullion of the highest purity (999.9, 24 carat, RJC-compliant international standards) in a regulated manner and with flexible investment guidelines, which allow market maneuverability. A Sharia Supervisory Committee comprised of leading scholars will oversee the fund to ensure full compliance with Islamic Sharia principles.

In addition, the fund introduces a unique feature to the Egyptian market: periodic prize draws for investors, offering further value beyond traditional gold investment. Notably, there are no subscription fees for investors.

The subscription period opens today, Sunday 2 November 2025, for up to two months. Investors may subscribe through CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage, acting as the receiving entity, with additional outlets to be announced following the close of the initial subscription.

Dr. Amr Abol Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management, commented:

“The launch of the ‘Gold Misr’ Fund reflects CIAM’s continued commitment to offering investors innovative solutions that help diversify across asset classes in line with global best practices, while adhering to the highest standards of governance and Sharia compliance. This fund not only allows investors to benefit from the structural demand for gold but also provides an additional incentive through its prize feature. We are proud to have garnered the trust of our clients over the years by consistently bringing pioneering products to the market and delivering sustained performance.”

With over EGP 102 billion in assets under management as of June 2025, CI Capital Asset Management is Egypt’s largest asset manager, with a track record of award-winning performance across asset classes.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of non-bank financial services and investment banking products. With headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, the Group serves a wide client base including institutions, corporates, family offices, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

