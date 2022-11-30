UAE: Dubai’s popular community supermarket brand Choithrams reveals four new outlets bringing its well-known ‘Full of Goodness’ promise closer to communities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Opening at convenient locations in each of the four localities, the premium outlets at Palm Shoreline, Sobha Hartland and Tiara Towers Business Bay in Dubai and Darwish in Abu Dhabi will cater to local customer needs.

All four outlets will be open from 7am until midnight, offering home delivery, and stocking several well-known international brands including Woolworths, SuperValu and Iceland. The stores will feature fresh chilled, frozen, ready to eat, delectable freshly baked bakery food in addition to household products, personal care items and a wide range of grocery essentials from around the world.

Mr. Rajiv Warrier CEO of Choithrams said, “Customer obsession is at the heart of our operations. Since we continuously listen to and act on feedback for improvements to the shopping experience, these four new stores will highlight, how we deliver excellence at scale, giving us yet another opportunity to delight customers.”

While offering the trusted Choithrams shopping experience at their doorstep, the proximity of the four new stores will bring additional benefits of swift home and online deliveries to customers.

Choithrams has partnered with BOUNZ – a rewards program in 2021 with the objective to provide more value to their customer’s shopping experience. Every customer who visits any of the new stores in the first week will receive 1000 BOUNZ loyalty rewards on their first purchase.

Quality and food safety are a top priority at Choithrams, and all our stores across the UAE are HACCP certified meeting international standards of quality and food safety. Choithrams continues to work with Dubai Municipality as part of its integrated strategy to reduce food waste and to recycle food waste every year.

Established in 2015, the strategic partnership between United Nations World Food Programme and Choithrams has delivered tangible, life-changing results to millions in vulnerable communities. Customers can take part in the “Add Goodness to Meals,” fundraising campaign active at all Choithrams stores in Dubai until 31 December 2022.

Choithrams has been actively encouraging the use of reusable shopping bags for years now. Their multi-use ‘Bag for Life’ is available for purchase at all Choithrams stores, these bags come with a lifetime guarantee and can be replaced if damaged.

About Choithrams:

Choithrams is a successful global group with associates in diverse fields including manufacturing, distribution, commodities, retailing. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and its chain of supermarkets have made it a household name in the Emirates.