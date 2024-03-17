Travel and hotel vouchers on AED 50 spend

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its grand 50th-anniversary celebration, Choithrams, one of the region’s leading retail chains, is thrilled to announce the launch of the "EVERYONE IS A WINNER" campaign across their portfolio of supermarkets and on Choithrams.com.

The timely campaign, scheduled from now until 8th April to coincide with the Holy Month of Ramadan, aims to express gratitude to Choithrams' loyal customers by offering them exciting rewards on their purchases both in-store and online.

The highlight of the campaign is an impressive AED 50,000 giveaway. 5 lucky winners (1 winner per week) will be selected to be the lucky recipient of a travel cash voucher from Cleartrip worth a whopping AED 10,000

The grand prize of an AED 10,000 cash voucher can be used by the winners for any dream holiday package via Cleartrip be it a solo trip, family holiday or even a timely Eid break!

And that’s not all! To ensure that everyone is truly a winner, any customer who makes a purchase worth AED 50 from any Choithrams store is guaranteed to win a travel voucher or hotel voucher back worth AED 50.

The AED 50 hotel vouchers are valid across 700,000 Expedia hotels and the AED 50 travel vouchers are applicable to purchase any flight tickets on Cleartrip.

“Join Choithrams in celebrating 50 years of success and make every purchase a winning experience with the ‘EVERYONE IS A WINNER’ campaign,” said Rajiv Warrier, CEO, T Choithrams & Sons. “From guaranteed wins to the simple redemption process not to mention the incredible AED 50k grand prize giveaway, our 50th anniversary promotion is designed to create dream holiday opportunities for our customers as we celebrate our significant milestone together.”

This Ramadan, customers are also invited to explore exclusive offers at Choithrams for delightful savings on a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, and more.

Choithrams, a true UAE favourite, recently marked its 50th anniversary after adding 10 new stores to its portfolio in 2023. Chairman Lekhu Pagarani took this opportunity to highlight the brand's philanthropic vision, thanking UAE leadership, partners, stakeholders, and customers. CEO Rajiv Warrier unveiled a 50-year logo symbolizing Choithrams' enduring value of "Goodness." With 50 outlets strategically located, an online presence, and a mobile-first delivery network, Choithrams offers a truly hybrid shopping experience.