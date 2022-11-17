Abu Dhabi: Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm and subsidiary of Chimera Investment LLC, announced today that the Initial Offer Period for its Chimera FTSE ADX 15 Exchange Traded Fund (Bloomberg: CHADX15), a liquid, fully fungible, fully tradeable and transparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) will begin on 21 November and end on 23 November 2022.

The Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF, the seventh sub-fund under the SCA-registered Chimera Umbrella Fund, will replicate the performance of the FTSE ADX 15 index (Bloomberg: FADSM15). The index, which is provided by FTSE Russell, tracks the 15 biggest and most liquid stocks listed on the ADX. Through the Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF, Chimera is providing investors with transparent and cost-effective exposure to some of the most appealing ADX-listed stocks, in line with its long-term growth and value creation strategy.

The Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF is an Income Share Class B which is planned for listing on the ADX on 24 November 2022. Future dividends received by the fund will be distributed to investors twice a year, as available.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Chimera Investment, commented: “The launch of Chimera’s tenth ETF will give investors direct access to the biggest companies in one of the fastest growing markets in the region. Chimera continues to add to the product range available to investors in the market which directly contributes to the growth and development of the UAE’s capital markets.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said: “This is the eighth ETF from Chimera Capital to be launched on the ADX and demonstrates the success of our efforts to attract new listings to the Exchange. The introduction of the ADX and FTSE Russell’s FADX 15 Index earlier this year provides access to high growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi. As part of our strategy to diversify product offerings, we will continue to encourage the listing pipeline and roll out more innovative products and services.”

Sherif Salem, Chief Investment Officer – Public Markets at Chimera Capital, added: “This is the sixth ETF launched by Chimera in 2022, and the tenth fund to be rolled out in just over two years. The suite of ETFs now provide local and regional investors with access to some of the fastest-growing and most attractive stock markets in the world.”

The ETF will be managed by Chimera Capital’s onshore company, Chimera Capital LLC, which is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) as an investment management company. BNY Mellon will act as the ETFs’ global custodian. Meanwhile, Authorized Participants (AP) for the fund are International Securities, EFG-Hermes, Arqaam Securities, Daman Securities, and BHM Capital.

Anthony Habis, Global Head of Client Coverage – Asset Servicing, BNY Mellon, added: “This latest ETF offering provides further opportunity for investors to access this fast-growing market. As the global custodian for all of Chimera Capital’s ETFs, we continue to support Chimera’s funds with our open architecture platform, ETF expertise and scale.”

About Chimera Capital LLC

Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, offers its clients unique access to a vast roster of innovative investment instruments with a primary focus on the alternative asset management space. Chimera Capital LLC leverages its parent company’s extensive experience in private investments, an unrivalled regional access to best-in-class service providers and financial intermediaries, and a vast network of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private investment companies to consistently deliver above-market returns. Chimera Capital LLC, owned by Chimera Investment LLC, is duly licensed and regulated by the UAE’s Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), and fully adheres to international standards of corporate governance.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

