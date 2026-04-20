Sharjah, UAE – The Child Safety Organisation has launched a community initiative reaching more than 600 kindergarten children across schools in Sharjah, marking students’ return to in-person learning this week with activities centred on national identity and pride in the UAE.

The programme included the distribution of UAE flags, national symbols and symbolic gifts to children at a number of public and private institutions. The activities were designed to introduce children to national symbols through interactive, age-appropriate experiences.

The initiative reflects the importance of early childhood in shaping character, emotional wellbeing and social awareness. Kindergarten years are widely recognised as a formative stage in which children begin to develop their earliest understanding of belonging, identity and their relationship with the wider community. Schools also play a central role at this age in helping children build confidence, social skills and a sense of shared responsibility.

National identity begins with early experiences

H.E.Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of Child Safety Organisation, said: “A child in their earliest years may not understand the meaning of ‘Nation’ in abstract terms, but they experience it in very real ways — through the sense of security around them, the joy they share with others, and the familiar symbols they come to recognise. Feelings such as pride and belonging are fundamental to a child’s wellbeing because they create stability, confidence and a sense of being valued.”

She added: “This initiative, launched alongside children’s return to classrooms, reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to investing in people. Instilling national values from an early age is not about creating momentary feelings, but about building inner resilience and giving children a moral and behavioural compass that supports them throughout life and strengthens their contribution to society.”

Aligned with the UAE’s human development vision

The initiative is in line with the UAE’s broader approach to development, which places people at the centre of progress and recognises national identity as a core element of social cohesion and long-term growth.

Child Safety Organisation continues to deliver community and awareness programmes for children, families and wider society, supporting safe and nurturing environments that help raise confident, balanced generations prepared to contribute responsibly to the country’s future.