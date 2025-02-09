Muscat, Oman – Chevrolet, in partnership with OTE Group, proudly launched the all-new Chevrolet Traverse Z71 in Oman, marking a new era for adventure-ready SUVs in the region. The highly anticipated launch event, held at Chevrolet showroom Wattayah, drew over 100 esteemed guests, industry professionals, and media representatives, all eager to witness the unveiling of Chevrolet’s bold new off-road SUV.

Tailored for both large families and adventure enthusiasts, the Traverse Z71 seamlessly blends rugged off-road capability with Chevrolet’s signature comfort and cutting-edge technology—perfect for exploring Oman’s diverse landscapes. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on off-road excursions, the Traverse Z71 delivers unparalleled versatility and performance.

The Chevrolet Traverse Z71 offers best-in-class features, including an expansive 17.7-inch infotainment screen that enhances connectivity and control. It is equipped with an array of advanced safety features, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike. With spacious seating for seven or eight passengers, the Traverse Z71 provides exceptional comfort for every journey. Its flexible seat-folding configurations and generous cargo space make it ideal for long trips, city commutes, and family adventures.

Built to handle Oman’s diverse terrain, the Traverse Z71 is designed to adapt to both urban and off-road environments with confidence. Powered by an efficient 2.5L Turbo engine, it delivers the perfect balance of power and efficiency. Whether tackling winding mountain roads or cruising through desert landscapes, the Traverse Z71 ensures a smooth and controlled drive.

Speaking at the event, a Senior Spokesperson from Chevrolet OTE remarked: "The Chevrolet Traverse has always been a favourite among families and adventurers, and with the all-new Traverse Z71, we’re taking that legacy even further. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering vehicles that cater to the unique driving needs of Oman, offering both luxury and durability in a single package. We are confident that the Traverse Z71 will become the go-to SUV for those who seek power, comfort, and adventure.”

With the launch of the Traverse Z71, Chevrolet continues to strengthen its presence in the Sultanate, offering a vehicle that perfectly aligns with the lifestyles of Omani drivers. This latest addition to Chevrolet’s SUV lineup is now available at OTE Group showrooms across Oman.

Ready for your adventure? Visit https://chevrolet.oteautos.com or head to your nearest Chevrolet showroom to book your test drive today!

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s most recognized automotive brands, known for its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven vehicles. With a strong presence in the Middle East, Chevrolet continues to redefine mobility, offering a range of SUVs, sedans, and trucks designed to cater to diverse driving needs.

For more information, visit https://chevrolet.oteautos.com

About OTE Group:

The OTE Group is a leading business conglomerate in Oman, representing some of the world’s most reputable automotive brands. Known for its customer-centric approach, OTE Group delivers outstanding sales and after-sales services across the Sultanate. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and trust, the OTE Group continues to enhance the automotive experience for its customers.

For more details, visit https://chevrolet.oteautos.com