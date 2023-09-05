

Cheval Collection has signed a lease agreement with Black Coffee by Café Younes to operate the restaurant space at the group’s Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai property.

The outlet will be open to both guests and non-residents, ensuring a lively connection with the local community.

The Black Coffee by Café Younes brand was created in 2018 by Café Younes, the oldest and the largest home-grown specialty coffee roaster in Lebanon, which dates from 1935. The brand has 12 outlets in Lebanon, three in Egypt and two in Dubai, in addition to Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai.

Restaurant space at Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, operated by Black Coffee by Café Younes

The café will offer a full-service including breakfast, lunch & dinner from 7am till late. Guests of the property will be able to book a bed and breakfast rate with breakfast at the café included, as well as having the option of delivery to their apartment or to the pool deck on the 12th floor.

The café will also offer a home delivery service to addresses elsewhere in Dubai.

Mohammed S Alawadhi, managing director of Cheval Collection, said: “At Cheval Collection we are proud of our decades of hospitality experience in the sector and the heritage of Black Coffee by Café Younes makes it the perfect fit for our newest property.

“The group’s history gives us the confidence that it can create the welcoming atmosphere our guests expect and ensure that our first time of offering room service is a great success.”

Amin Younes, managing partner at Black Coffee by Café Younes, said “We are delighted to be partnering with Cheval Maison – The Palm, as we launch our third location in Dubai. Our expansion plans within the region mirror the ambitions of Cheval Collection as they continue to grow their portfolio. Black Coffee by Café Younes crafts a unique cup of coffee, accompanied by a diverse range of delicious food offerings throughout the day.”

The agreement will see Black Coffee by Café Younes take an initial three-year license on the space, with the intention of extending it into the long term.

Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai opened in April this year. It was the group’s first international property and features 131 contemporary apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, as well as an opulent three-bedroom penthouse, all with fully equipped kitchens.

-Ends-

About Cheval Collection

Cheval Collection is an award-winning hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes the Cheval Residences, Cheval Maison and MY Locanda brands. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resource available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing. www.chevalcollection.com

Social Media Handles - Cheval Collection

Twitter – @Cheval_Global

Facebook – @ChevalCollection

Instagram - @chevalcollection

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/cheval-collection

Cheval Collection press information, interview requests and images:

Emily Newman or Katherine Doggrell at NewDog PR

emily@newdogpr.co.uk or katherine@newdogpr.co.uk

About NewDog PR

NewDog PR is a strategic PR business for hotels, with a focus on the investment arm of the sector. Launched in 2020 by hotel sector enthusiasts Katherine Doggrell and Emily Newman, NewDog PR is driven by a need for clear, gripping PR in a market rapidly moving into the mainstream for investors. The agency is working with companies across the hotel stack and is eager to talk to anyone who feels they have a tale to tell. www.newdogpr.co.uk