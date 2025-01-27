Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Chery Group announced that its global sales surpassed 2.6 million in 2024, setting a new record for the Chinese automotive brand with nearly 40% growth. This is in addition to several other historic breakthroughs it achieved last year.

The company’s annual revenue reached 480 billion, up over 50%, with a 150 billion increase. Exports reached 1,144,588 units, up 21.4%, which helped it maintain its position as the top Chinese passenger car exporter for 22 consecutive years. NEV sales hit 583,569 units, up 232.7%, the fastest growth among major automakers. In December, PHEV sales surpassed 100,000 units, up 31.9% month-on-month. Chery ended 2024 with a record 298,505 vehicles sold in December, up 38.4% year-on-year. The full-year sales reached 2,603,916 vehicles, marking a 38.4% increase, exceeding the company’s annual target, and surpassing the industry's growth rate by 10-20 percentage points.

Also in 2024, Chery reached several other milestones. In late November, Chery’s first joint venture plant in Europe, a collaboration with Spain's EV MOTORS, marked the production of its first vehicle, helping the legendary Spanish brand EBRO make a successful comeback. The milestone of one million TIGGO 2 units produced signifies widespread global recognition and trust in this model, which represents Chery's quality. At the Global User Ecosystem Conference held in October 2024, Chery celebrated the joint production of its 15 millionth vehicle across five plants worldwide. Additionally, the successful export of the one-millionth TIGGO 7 marked an important milestone in Chery’s global strategy. In markets like Brazil, Egypt, and Indonesia, Chery won multiple awards and led in sales. The company also achieved key milestones, including being listed on the Fortune China ESG Impact Ranking, remaining the top Chinese automotive brand in the Globalization Top 50, and making its debut in the Fortune Global 500.

Chery, part of Motorcity’s automotive lineup, is a leading brand in Bahrain and has garnered a reputation for innovative designs and commitment to quality, earning the trust of consumers in the Kingdom. Going forward, Chery has placed its focus on transforming global green mobility through innovative new energy technologies, particularly in the PHEV sector. The company aims to prioritize the safety, range, and intelligence of its PHEV products, offering more competitive eco-friendly mobility solutions to global consumers.

