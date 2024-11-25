Dubai: Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official distributor of Chery in the UAE, is pleased to announce the launch of its Pick-Up & Drop-Off service for periodic maintenance, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing customer-centric solutions that prioritize convenience and satisfaction.

The Pick-Up & Drop-Off service enables current and future Chery owners to easily schedule vehicle maintenance appointments. Customers can book this service via phone or through Chery’s user-friendly online platform, allowing trained technicians to pick up their vehicles, perform professional maintenance, and return them safely at their convenience. This service eliminates the need for customers to visit service centers, providing a hassle-free solution that lets them focus on their daily routines while ensuring their vehicles receive premium care.

Chery's new Pick-Up & Drop-Off service aims to maximize the ownership experience while fostering loyalty and long-term customer satisfaction across the UAE.

For more information about Chery’s Pick-Up & Drop-Off service or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cheryuae.com or contact 800-CHERY (800-24379).

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years.

In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).