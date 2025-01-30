Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the success of its partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by upgrading its logo to the coveted ‘front-of-shirt’ position.

Following their successful partnership as Associate Sponsor during the 2024 season, where Etihad Airways had its logo on the back of the team jersey, Etihad has taken its sponsorship to the next level, promoting its brand to the front and centre of the famed yellow CSK jersey.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Our sponsorship of the Chennai Super Kings has offered us an incredible opportunity to engage directly with the CSK fan base and cricket fans worldwide. We are proud to have built a meaningful partnership in our first year with fun activations, right through to branding an aircraft with the CSK colours and logo, and we’re excited about the season ahead.

“Moving our logo to the front-of-shirt, deepens our support to the CSK club and their fans and our love for India, where we operate 181 flights per week across 11 gateways, including 21 flights per week to Chennai.”

KS Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Super Kings, said: “We are excited to bring Etihad Airways to the front of the Chennai Super Kings jersey. Etihad Airways’ support has been invaluable in our journey, and we are excited to take our collaboration to new heights. Etihad's global presence aligns perfectly with our ambition to cater to our fans worldwide.

“The recent Chennai Super Kings branded Etihad aircraft created a huge buzz among cricket fans worldwide. Together, we look forward to delivering more such exceptional moments for our loyal supporters.”

The 2025 CSK jersey featuring the Etihad logo will be on sale soon.

In 2025, fans of CSK can look forward to continued activations on the ground at upcoming matches in Chennai, including signing up to the Etihad Guest loyalty programme to win Guest Miles which can be redeemed for flights. Etihad will also be giving away the popular ‘whistles with wings’, shaped as miniature aircraft to further engage fans and celebrate in the spirit of CSK. Engaging content featuring the CSK players will also be broadcast across Etihad’s social media channels.

With the Etihad logo featured prominently on the front of the players’ shirts, the Etihad brand will be visible to the millions of spectators watching at the stadium and on broadcast channels globally.

The partnership reinforces Etihad’s dedication to the Indian market where it connects 11 destinations in India to its home in Abu Dhabi. Guests can travel onwards to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America, while also taking advantage of the complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover programme for a free two-night hotel stay in Abu Dhabi on route to their final destination.

-Ends-

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA0utpXCVxc

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae