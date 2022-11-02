Paris - France: Chedid Re, a member of Chedid Capital Holding, announced that its Paris office received a license to conduct insurance and reinsurance brokerage activities in France, extending the network of Chedid Re Global Operations.

Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital expressed his pride in the launch of Chedid Re in France, describing it as a milestone in the company’s journey: “We are proud to see Chedid Re reinforcing its international presence in the insurance and reinsurance brokerage market. Our new Paris office, along with the London office, will support the Group’s strategic expansion across the continents where we operate and will enable us to be closer to the European insurance market, and particularly our clients and partners across Africa and Europe.

Chedid Re had recently made a series of appointments to some of its senior executive leadership positions, keeping pace with its strategy to expand its business and operations across the three continents where it is present and has recently opened its Abidjan offices to be closer to its clients and provide them with the best services possible. Chedid Re is one of the top 20 reinsurance brokers in the world and an official Lloyds Broker.

