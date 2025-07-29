New Check Point MDR 360° and MXDR 360° offerings deliver 24/7 managed continuous threat monitoring protection across endpoints, cloud and network environments with built-in identity threat detection and 160+ integrations across hybrid, multi-vendor environments

Dubai, UAE: Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the launch of Check Point MDR 360° and MXDR 360°, a new suite of managed detection and response (MDR) service packages. These offerings simplify security operations, reduce response time, and enhance visibility across endpoint, identity, cloud, and network environments.

Part of the Infinity Global Services portfolio, Check Point MDR 360° and MXDR 360° reflect the company’s commitment to delivering open garden, vendor-neutral cyber security services tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. As organizations face rising threats, compliance pressures, and a shortage of skilled talent, the services provide 24/7 protection and expert-led incident response through a fully managed SOC. With built-in identity protection, deep integrations, and enterprise-grade data capabilities, they help secure infrastructure and close critical security gaps across complex environments.

“With security teams under pressure, Check Point MDR 360° and MXDR 360° are designed to reduce operational burden with real-time, outcome-driven detection and response that is both flexible and vendor-agnostic,” said Eitan Lugassi, VP Infinity Global Services at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point is unique in terms of our seamless integration of AI, threat intelligence, and identity protection, enabling faster, high-confidence decisions and stronger response actions by our 24/7 SOC and expert IT teams providing proactive services and crisis containment expertise when it matters most. With identity-focused threat detection and an open integration model, we’re helping organizations cut through complexity and scale protection across hybrid infrastructures.”

As attackers increasingly target users, identity protection has become essential. Check Point delivers full visibility, real-time monitoring, and misconfiguration detection across Microsoft AD, Entra ID, Okta, and other SSO platforms. This enables early detection of credential abuse, lateral movement, and privilege escalation.

The new services are designed for interoperability, supporting a broad range of third-party tools across cloud, endpoint, identity, and SaaS environments. This open garden approach allows organizations to optimize existing investments without sacrificing control or visibility. New integrations with partners like Amazon, Microsoft and Wiz and other industry security organisations further enhance response workflows, for example, by transforming Wiz exposure alerts into prioritized incidents for faster investigation.

Key Capabilities Include:

Vendor-Neutral Integrations: Broad support across cloud, endpoint, firewall, and SaaS tools

Built-In Identity Threat Detection: Native support for Microsoft AD, Entra ID, and Okta, included as a core service

Cost-Effective SIEM & Data Lake (MXDR Tier): Delivers enterprise-grade data management and compliance support while optimizing cost through a co-managed approach — using SIEM for high-value security analytics and Data Lake for cost-efficient data retention, threat hunting, and investigations.

Proactive and Reactive Incident Response: Includes 100+ expert-led IR hours annually, spanning crisis management, tabletop exercises, planning, and runbooks meant to help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents, with flexible hours leveraged for compromise assessments, root cause analysis, and other tailored support to strengthen cyber resilience.

24/7 Threat Detection and Response: Unified detection, investigation, and response across the full attack surface driven by alerts to proactively identify threats and escalate to IR when an active attacker is confirmed, enabling faster, higher confidence verdicts and actions across the threat lifecycle, unlike Incident Response which focuses on crisis management during an active breach.

Check Point MDR and MXDR 360° are available via three flexible subscription tiers. The MDR tier provides core detection and response using endpoint agents and APIs. MDR 360° adds identity-layer protection, expanded integrations, and access to Infinity XDR/XPR for AI-driven incident enrichment and threat intelligence. MXDR 360° delivers a full-scale solution with managed SIEM and a data lake for compliance and co-managed SOC operations.

Check Point Infinity Global Services provides end-to-end managed security solutions used by over 5,000 organizations worldwide. From proactive assessments and threat intelligence to professional services and SOC-as-a-service, the services help customers strengthen their security posture, reduce risk, and drive long-term resilience, supported by real-time AI-driven threat intelligence and a global team of experts.

