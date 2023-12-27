Dr. Nermine Abulata Advisor to the Minister of Trade & Industry -National Coordinator for Euro-Med Industrial Cooperation: “The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will impact Egypt’s Export sector. Challenges and Opportunities present themselves and time for joint Public Private efforts is of essence.”

Chapter Zero Egypt held its fifth awareness session for Board Members and senior executives entitled “Reporting guidelines on ESG platforms disclosure for ESG score” within its comprehensive awareness mission to educate Business leaders on the opportunities and challenges of Climate change and climate governance.

Held in Elsewedy Electric premises, participants were welcomed by Ayman Salah Founder & Board Member of Chapter Zero Egypt & Chairman of LOBBY EGYPT Communication Advisory who introduced the Advisor to the Minister of Trade & Industry Dr. Nermine Abulata who is also the National Coordinator for Euro-Med Industrial Cooperation as well as Eng. Ahmed Kamal the Executive Director of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) and Technical & Climate Change Advisor and Eng. Adel Taha FEI Sustainable Development Expert.

Dr. Abulata briefed the participants on the European Mechanism for Carbon Eemissions and the timeframe set by the EU for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) while highlighting the countries most likely to be affected with a special focus on Egypt and targeted sectors. Abulata stressed that Cement, Iron & Steel, Aluminum, Fertilizers, Electricity, and Hydrogen will be primary targets in the first phase of CBAM in the fight against climate change. The potential challenges in the sectors as well as the opportunities for the Egyptian Economy were covered along with the procedural reforms needed on the institutional level and the required procedures from the private sector to ensure sustained and growing exports. Abulata noted that by the first of January 2026, the first phase of CBAM will be fully enforced. FEI Experts Kamal & Taha also shared insights on the technical aspects of the CBAM and the EU regulations.

The second part of the fifth awareness seminar was presented by Eng. Menna Gomaa - ESG Engagement & Corporate Reporting Director of MASADER – Environmental & Energy Services.

The session entitled: “ESG Rating Platforms & Index - Reporting guidelines on ESG platforms disclosure for ESG scores” focused on the Investors demand for sustainability information, ESG ratings & Indices as well as some case studies.

Gomaa noted that investors currently need a way to objectively assess ESG performance of a company since there is a growing interest in ESG criteria, therefore ratings help them identify and understand financially material ESG risks to a business and that those that score well on ESG metrics are better equipped to anticipate future risks and opportunities and focused on long-term value creation.

Gomaa covered the different indices and their focus as well as the interrelation between ESG ratings and platforms along with the top performers in the Egyptian market.

Chapter Zero Egypt is the first in Africa & the Middle East and the 27th of the Climate Governance Initiative’s global network to promote the adoption of the Principles for Effective Climate Governance published by the WEF in 2019. Its launch is supported by the EBRD to equip Board members with skills and knowledge to make addressing climate change a boardroom priority and provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among business leaders to drive sustainable growth in the face of evolving environmental challenges.

Seminars and webinars held by Chapter Zero Egypt are posted on the website and more information on upcoming events and membership application, can be found by visiting http://chapterzeroegypt.org/