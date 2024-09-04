Riyadh: As an extraordinary gesture embodies the deep trust that Changan Automobile places in Almajdouie as a key strategic partner in its regional expansion process, Changan Automobile has chosen the capital, Riyadh, as the center for announcing the launch of its operations in the region.

The event was attended by a number of prominent figures, including Changan Chairman Mr. Wang Jun, on his first visit to the Middle East, the Chinese Commercial Attaché in the Kingdom Mr. Wu Jie, and Mr. Klaus Zisura, Vice President of Global Design Operations at Changan. In addition, the guests list included Changan dealers in the Middle East and Africa, representatives of the press and media from around the world.

The opening ceremony reviewed the achievements of Almajdouie Changan since its appointment as the brand’s authorized dealer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it was able to enhance its powerful presence and provide remarkable and high-quality services to its customers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Today, Changan's fleet is witnessing non-stopping growth, with more than 150,000 cars on the Saudi roads, reflecting the great confidence that customers place in the quality and reliability of Changan cars. Furthermore, Almajdouie takes pride in the 32 Changan branches covering all regions and cities of the Kingdom, which contributes to enhancing the spread of the brand and providing a wide scale of service. Almajdouie reveres its strategic partnership with its authorized distributors and car rental companies, which has contributed to achieving consecutive successes and expanding the scope of Changan services to include various customer categories in the Kingdom.

This success has made the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Almajdouie Motors the first destination for Changan International in the Middle East. Changan Automobile confirmed that this strategic decision; to announce the launch of all its operations in the region through Almajdouie Motors, came as a result of the great confidence and continuous successes achieved by Almajdouie Motors in the Saudi market, as well as confirming its commitment to superiority and quality and its desire to achieve more successes in the Middle East automotive market. This cooperation is considered a major step towards expanding Changan’s presence and strengthening its position in regional markets, while maintaining a high level of service and innovation for its customers.

This cooperation also reflects the dedication and commitment of both Almajdouie and Changan Automotive in providing the best experience for their customers and expanding the range of distinguished services and products in the market, which enhances the brand’s position and achieves more success in the future.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mohammed bin Ali Almajdouie, Board Member of Almajdouie Holding Group, expressed his pride in this cooperation, saying, “Changan Automobile’s choice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the first platform to announce the launch of its operations in the region reflects the deep trust in us and in the joint success we have achieved together. We are committed to providing our best to support this cooperation and advance it to new horizons.”

For his part, Changan Automobile President Wang Jun stressed the importance of this partnership, saying, “Almajdouie Motors is not only a partner, it is the foundation on which we build our strategy in the Middle East. We are proud to make Saudi Arabia our first stop in the region, and we look forward to more cooperation and future achievements.”

On the sidelines of the celebration, Almajdouie Changan unveiled the UNI-S and UNI-V Sport models for the first time in the region, enhancing the diversity of options available to Changan customers. In a distinctive gesture that reflects Almajdouie’s loyalty to its customers, the company honored its customer, Mr. Sultan Al-Khubrani, in appreciation of his loyalty to the Changan brand, after he drove his 2016 Changan CS75 for more than 500,000 km, in a long journey that testifies to the car’s success and reliability.

This historic evening marks the beginning of a new era of joint success between Almajdouie Motors and Changan International, thanks to the mutual trust between the two parties and the clear strategic vision shared by them, which enhances Changan’s presence in the Middle East and provides its customers in the region with the best solutions in the automotive world.

Almajdouie Motors will remain Changan's first ally in the region, continuing to achieve excellence and expanding cooperation horizons to meet customers' aspirations and realize more achievements that make the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the first and most important stop in Changan's journey towards the future.

About Changan Automobile:

It was founded in 1862, began its actual car production 35 years ago and its sales has been increasing year after year. Changan has been keen to enhance its technical capabilities and its models has become equipped with the various international specifications required after it developed its factories and research centers to keep pace with global markets. For its part, Changan Automobile intends to expand in the international markets after its great success in the Chinese market and the high quality of its production. One of the most important markets that it sought to enter is the Saudi market after its agreement with one of the largest and most experienced car dealerships, Almajdouie Motors Company, which has a network of branches covering all cities of Saudi Arabia in addition to various after-sales, maintenance and spare parts services centers.

