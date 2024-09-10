Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announced today at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh the launch of its Generative AI (GenAI) Center of Excellence (CoE) initiative. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to transform the role of DCO Member States to become key innovators in the global GenAI arena by fostering collaboration, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

In a statement about the initiative, the DCO Secretary-General Ms. Deemah AlYahya said: “It is my distinct honor to announce the launch of the Generative AI Center of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by the Digital Cooperation Organization and championed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The DCO is taking bold steps to maximizing the value of multilateral cooperation and seize the opportunities of GenAi era. The GenAI Center of Excellence provides the platform that will enable DCO Member States to produce GenAI solutions.”

AlYahya added: “At the heart of this initiative is a multilateral framework that ensures access and fosters collaboration among DCO Member States, supporting their transition from consumers of GenAI technology to active producers. This approach paves the way for DCO Member States to become global leaders in GenAI innovation and hubs of intellectual property.

Key benefits of the GenAI CoE initiative include promoting inclusive collaboration among governments, private sectors, and academia, ensuring all member states can participate in the GenAI revolution, in addition to catalyzing innovation in Member States by transforming them into creators of GenAI solutions, building local capacity, increasing intellectual property and driving innovation.

The DCO is committed to advancing AI capabilities and fostering innovation across its Member States, ensuring that all nations can fully harness the power of Generative AI. Through the GenAI Center of Excellence, the DCO is empowering nations and enabling innovation by creating a platform that bridges technological divides and enhances collaboration. Together, the DCO and its Member States are shaping an inclusive future for AI, where no country is left behind, and every nation is positioned to lead in the global AI landscape.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in November 2020, the DCO brings together ministries of communications and information technology from 16 countries, representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people.

The DCO focuses on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging digital innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity. Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, the DCO aims to create optimal infrastructure and policies for inclusive digital economies, fostering cross-border legislation, and enabling digital transformation.

More information about the DCO can be found at

For media inquiries, please contact media@DCO.org