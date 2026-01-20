“The opening of our newly relocated Abu Dhabi offices reflects our long-term commitment to the capital and to the people who work and grow with us here. Our presence in Abu Dhabi began in the 1990s, and over time, we have continued to expand our activities in line with the emirate’s development and vision. Today, Abu Dhabi is an important growth market for Chalhoub Group, with 825 colleagues and 80 stores across the emirate, and a strong pipeline of new openings ahead. This new office brings our teams closer together, supports greater collaboration, and enables us to work even more closely with our partners and store consultants, while continuing to invest in the city with a long-term, responsible mindset.”

Michael Chalhoub, CEO at Chalhoub Group

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Chalhoub Group has announced the opening of its newly relocated Abu Dhabi offices, marking an important milestone in the Group’s long-standing journey in the capital and reaffirming its long-term commitment to the emirate.

The move to a larger, redesigned office reflects Chalhoub Group’s continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s growth and future. The Group’s presence in the capital began with a one-room office in the 1990s and evolved over the years, including operating from Al Jazeera Club Tower A to adapting through different business cycles, while steadily expanding its footprint in the emirate.

Today, the new offices bring teams together in a space designed to foster collaboration, growth, and scale. The office hosts the Group’s back-office teams, who support operations across the business, while enabling even closer collaboration with store consultants across Abu Dhabi. In total, Chalhoub Group now employs 825 colleagues across offices and stores in the emirate, reflecting a deep and sustained investment in people and capabilities.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to be one of Chalhoub Group’s strongest growth markets in the GCC. The Group currently operates 80 stores across the emirate and continues to develop leading international brands such as Zimmermann, Repossi, and Ray-Ban, alongside its homegrown luxury destination, Tryano.

In 2025, Chalhoub Group completed 10 new store openings, including joint ventures. Looking ahead to 2026, the Group has 23 additional openings planned, with The Grove representing its largest upcoming project in the capital, featuring 16 confirmed stores. Together, these investments underscore the Group’s confidence in Abu Dhabi’s retail ecosystem and its long-term potential as a leading luxury destination.

These developments align closely with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision and continued investments in infrastructure, retail, and culture. The emirate offers a unique combination of ease of operations, long-term strategic vision, and strong public–private partnerships, while increasingly positioning itself as a global platform for ideas, dialogue, and innovation. In this context, Chalhoub Group is proud to be a content partner for Shoptalk Luxe: a global luxury retail gathering taking place in Abu Dhabi on January 26 – 29, 2026, bringing together international industry leaders and innovators to explore trends and opportunities. The occasion further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing influence on the global luxury landscape.

The opening event was attended by representatives of Chalhoub Group’s long-standing UAE local partner, Mazrui International, including Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman, alongside senior leadership from both organisations. Members of Chalhoub Group’s Executive Committee, UAE Country Management, and functional leadership teams were also in attendance.

“Abu Dhabi’s vision to grow as a global cultural, wellbeing, and lifestyle hub is a reality now, with world-class museums, vibrant cultural programming, and strategic investments that enrich the city’s identity and its appeal to visitors and residents alike. In this dynamic environment, luxury retail and experiences are core parts of the emirate’s journey and economy.

Chalhoub Group’s expanding presence and commitment here reinforce confidence in Abu Dhabi’s market and its ability to bring together commerce, culture, and community.

Their long-term investment in people, brands, and destinations ensures they are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of luxury and retail in the UAE.”

Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman at Mazrui International

As Chalhoub Group continues to scale its presence under Vision 2033: Bridging Horizons, the new Abu Dhabi offices stand as a symbol of long-term partnership, sustained investment, and shared ambition to help shape the future of luxury in the capital and beyond.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP:

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over seven decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. In its pursuit to excel as a hybrid luxury retailer, the Group has curated a portfolio of over 10 owned brands and strengthened its distribution and marketing expertise for over 400 international names across luxury fashion, beauty, jewellery, watches, eyewear, and art de vivre categories.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken to build a future where luxury dreams become reality: bridging cultures and crafting memorable experiences for our consumers. Be it by constantly reinventing itself, committing to innovation, or embracing new technologies, the Group is shaping the future of luxury retail. It delivers seamless omnichannel experiences across more than 950 stores, online platforms, and mobile apps. Driving this innovation journey is The Greenhouse: the Group’s innovation hub, incubator, and accelerator for startups and emerging businesses, regionally and globally.

Chalhoub Group fosters a people-at-heart culture rooted in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and a workplace catalysed by forward thinking and future-proofing. Today, it brings together over 16,000 talented professionals across eight countries in the Middle East, with a presence in LATAM. Their collective efforts have earned the Group the Great Place to Work® certification in several markets.

Sustainability is at the core of the Group’s strategy, guided by a clear commitment to people, partners, and the planet. Chalhoub Group is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, and to have pledged to reach Net Zero by 2040.