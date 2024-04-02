Following the recent parent-friendly award recognition, this is another demonstration of the Group’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Chalhoub Group announced an enhancement to its paternity leave policy, underlining its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its employees and their families. Starting April 2024, the Group will increase paternity leave from 14 to 30 calendar days for team members with a minimum of one year of service. This policy is designed to accommodate the diverse needs of Chalhoub Group’s workforce, ensuring that fathers have ample opportunity to spend time with their newborns and support their families, contributing to a healthy work-life balance.

This policy enhancement places Chalhoub Group among the top 10% of organizations for parental leave benefits, in comparison to other groups in the region. This underscores its pioneering role in promoting employee wellbeing across the eight countries* where it operates. In addition to the updated paternity leave policy, Chalhoub Group provides designated parking spaces for expectant mother along with 90 days of fully paid maternity and nursing rooms for new mothers. Furthermore, the Group offers flexible working hours, remote work options, as well as a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program that includes mental health support, counselling services, therapy resources, and a Wellbeing Academy. In response to its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, Chalhoub Group was awarded the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Wassim Eid, President of People & Culture at Chalhoub Group commented: "Our people are our most valuable asset, and as we evolve, so do the ways in which we support them. Extending our paternity leave is a reflection of our commitment to the wellbeing of our employees as well as their families. This policy supports our efforts to create a nurturing, inclusive, and flexible work environment. By implementing these parent-friendly policies, we can support our colleagues in their professional and personal lives and further attract talents from the region and across the world. "

The new policy applies to all fathers across the organisation and can be taken within the first six months after a child's birth, with flexibility in how it is taken - either all in one period or spread out over the first six-months of a child’s life - depending on what works best for the employee and their family.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for over 16,000 skilled and talented professionals across *eight countries (UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrein, Egypt, Jordan, India) whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

