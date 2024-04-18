UAE, Dubai: CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, announced today the launch of options trading on its Multi-Asset platform, providing investors with expanded opportunities and additional advanced trading features.

Options trading, a sophisticated form of financial trading, allows the buying and selling of contracts known as options. These contracts give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price within a specified time frame.

With this addition, CFI clients can now access a wide range of options on U.S. securities, allowing traders to diversify their trading strategies further and optimize their investment portfolios with leading global stocks.

Clients can access the following benefits when trading options with CFI:

Trading Both Ways: Traders can trade both sides of the market with Call and Put options, enabling clients to implement a variety of trading strategies.

Low Cost: CFI offers competitive fees for options trading, with rates as low as $1 per contract, allowing traders to maximize their returns.

Flexible Strategies: Traders can build and fine-tune their strategies by selecting their preferred strike prices and trade sizes.

Comprehensive Risk Management: The platform provides built-in risk management tools, including advanced indicators, empowering traders to make informed decisions and manage risk effectively.

More Than Just Options: Alongside options, traders have the opportunity to explore and invest in a wide array of asset classes, ensuring a comprehensive and diversified investment portfolio.

Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI, commented: "With the launch of options trading, we are taking a significant step forward in our journey to widen access to the global financial markets, offering our clients an expanded suite of financial instruments and unparalleled trading opportunities. This step reflects our deep commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing investors with intuitive, cutting-edge trading solutions. I am confident that this new offering will enhance the trading experience, reinforcing CFI's position as the leading broker for traders looking to navigate the financial markets."

The introduction of options trading on its Multi-Asset platform reaffirms CFI's commitment to providing traders with innovative tools and resources to navigate the financial markets successfully. With advanced features, competitive fees, and comprehensive risk management tools, CFI continues to empower clients worldwide to trade the markets with confidence.

Options trading is now seamlessly integrated into the CFI Multi-Asset platform and available for immediate download on both iOS and Android devices, ensuring that our advanced trading solutions are accessible to investors everywhere.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's Leading Broker with over 25+ years of experience, leading the field with the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across a wide range of markets, including equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in incorporating AI into trading and developing advanced tools and applications. CFI is committed to exceptional customer service and provides 24/7 support, detailed technical reports, and educational webinars. CFI strongly supports elite sports, forming partnerships with prominent global teams such as AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain, and Sheffield United, as well as national teams and federations within MENA. The group is also committed to community involvement in the areas where it operates, actively engaging in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.