KUWAIT -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- CFI Financial Group, a leading multi-asset brokerage, continues its international expansion strategy in MENA with the official launch of its partnership with AK Financial. CFI brings 25 years of experience and high-quality trading services to the thriving local market of Kuwait, aiming to unlock numerous possibilities in the world of online trading with the award-winning trading provider.

Partnering with AK Financial, CFI strives to offer traders in the region a competitive edge, providing a comprehensive suite of trading products across 23+ global markets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities and ETFs. CFI's advanced trading technology and round-the-clock customer support ensure that clients in Kuwait can access enhanced trading conditions, including competitive spreads and commissions, swift and transparent execution, and state-of-the-art trading platforms.

In addition, CFI’s Kuwaiti clients can access valuable market research and trading insights from the trading provider’s team of professional analysts, including daily reports, market news, trading webinars and seminars, and much more.

Following the launch, Co-founder and MD of CFI Financial, Hisham Mansour, commented: "We are thrilled to launch this new partnership and bring our renowned trading services to the Kuwaiti market. It aligns with our vision of expanding our footprint in the MENA region and catering to the evolving needs of traders in Kuwait. We are confident that our partnership with AK Financial will be instrumental in delivering a seamless and rewarding trading experience with a local touch for our valued clients in Kuwait."

AK Financial’s Managing Directors, Abdullah Al Khourafe and Jasim Al Houla, said in a joint statement: “We are pleased to be partnering with CFI as the company establishes its presence in Kuwait. We have seen CFI’s dominance in MENA, particularly in the UAE, Jordan & Lebanon, and their recent subsidiary launched in Egypt, and knowing the Kuwait market very well, we are confident that CFI’s exceptional trading services will fill a large gap in this new market.”

CFI strives to establish itself as a reliable partner for traders in Kuwait, fostering long-lasting relationships based on transparency, integrity, and unmatched service. With CFI’s steadfast dedication to continuous improvement, the launch of this partnership signifies a substantial advancement in providing cutting-edge trading solutions and delivering unparalleled, localized support to clients in Kuwait and beyond.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 23+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs & other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships, including the football legend, Pep Guardiola, as its global brand ambassador. The Group has also recently launched several exciting educational and empowering projects, including the CFI Trading App and its in-house podcast, Success Stories, with Mustafa Al Agha. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

Media Contact

Ivan Shakirskii

is@ze-comms.com