Kuwait – CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the Kuwait Basketball Association (KBA) as the Official Partner for the 2025 Kuwait Basketball Season. This collaboration underscores CFI's commitment to supporting local sports and fostering community engagement.

The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony in Kuwait, in the presence of CFI Kuwait management and representatives from the Kuwait Basketball Association, including Dhari Barjas, President of the Federation, Thamer Al-Shanfa, Secretary General and Owaid Al-Anzi, Assistant Secretary of the Federation. The event marked CFI’s latest initiative in driving meaningful engagement through sport. The collaboration will elevate the brand’s visibility while contributing to the development of basketball and youth engagement in Kuwait.

The partnership ensures strong visibility for CFI through multiple touchpoints, including broadcast, digital, and on-ground exposure. From social media coverage and in-venue branding, CFI’s presence will be embedded throughout the remaining basketball season, reinforcing its role as an active supporter of sports in Kuwait. In line with its commitment to community engagement, CFI will also connect with fans through activations such as contests, MVP recognitions, and social media interactions that celebrate participation and sporting excellence.



This partnership follows CFI’s recent sponsorship of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) in Kuwait and its role as a Strategic Partner of Kuwait’s Ya Hala Shopping Festival, further reinforcing the company’s growing presence and long-term commitment to the country. Through these back-to-back initiatives, CFI continues to align its brand with meaningful moments that bring people together, whether through sports, culture, or community engagement.

"We’re proud to partner with the Kuwait Basketball Association in a way that reflects CFI’s broader commitment to performance, visibility, and meaningful community engagement," said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group. "This collaboration strengthens our presence in Kuwait and connects our brand with the energy and excellence that sports bring to the region."

"We are pleased to welcome CFI as an official partner of the Kuwait Basketball Association," said Dhari Barjas, President of the Federation. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating the visibility of the sport and building strong connections between the sports and business sectors in Kuwait."

"Kuwait is an important part of our MENA expansion strategy, and this partnership is a step forward in deepening our local engagement," said Loay Azar, MENA CEO at CFI. "By supporting community-driven initiatives like basketball, we reinforce our commitment to being more than just a financial services provider—we’re here to contribute meaningfully to the markets and communities we serve."

Through this partnership, CFI reinforces its core values of empowerment, growth, and excellence, boosting brand visibility while deepening its connection with the community. Just as CFI empowers traders in their financial journey, this collaboration reflects the brand’s commitment to meaningful engagement beyond trading.

About CFI: CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.