Nairobi, Kenya - CFAO Kenya Limited a subsidiary of CFAO group (Corporation for Africa and Overseas) proceeds to invest in OFGEN Limited a leader of solar PV installation for commercial and industrial use in East Africa.

CFAO Kenya has worked with OFGEN Limited since 2018 to solarize CFAO Group owned premises within Kenya and Uganda. CFAO group will continue to leverage on OFGEN’s expertise in commercial solar PV installation to solarize all its business premises within the East African Region, in line with the Group carbon neutrality programme and commitment to 50% reduction in its CO2 emission by 2030. With this investment, CFAO group’s ambition is also to contribute to promote initiatives towards expanding the use of renewable energy in Africa.

Amb. Dennis Awori, Chairman and Country Delegate of CFAO Kenya said OFGEN’s impressive footprint and projects pipeline made it a strong addition to the group’s renewable energy portfolio and the investment will help CFAO group accelerate penetration of the Commercial & Industrial renewable energy market.

‘Our company shall not relent in creating and passing on a better global environment to the children of the future in countries where we do business by aligning our operations and activities with the global sustainability agenda. With six installations already in operation across Kenya and Uganda, our roadmap is to equip all the remaining CFAO premises in over 10 countries in East and Southern Africa region with photovoltaic panels to reduce carbon emission from our business operations in the region by more than 1,000 tons per year by the year 2024” Added Amb. Awori.

''CFAO's investment suits OFGEN’s short and long-term objectives of creating sustainable development through the provision of efficient and innovative renewable energy solutions in the region on an exciting new scale. To this effect, OFGEN intends to utilize CFAO Group's extensive footprint across the continent to expand into other African markets.'' Said Mr Jibril Omar the Founder and CEO of OFGEN Limited.

Kenya’s industrial policy aims at inclusive growth, job creation and poverty reduction through promotion of a globally competitive manufacturing sector. Despite being a global leader in the adoption of renewable sources for electricity production, Kenya experiences huge transmission and distribution losses of power. This has contributed to high cost of energy that undermines Kenya’s ability to compete for manufacturing jobs especially in East Africa.

In view of this challenge, OFGEN’s promotion of onsite energy production and consumption through industrial solar PV installation seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of Kenya’s manufacturing sector by reducing energy costs.

The company has developed innovative solutions including smart financing models and monitoring systems that can support large scale deployment of industrial solar PV solutions in Kenya.

About OFGEN

OFGEN, established in 2014, is one of the leading turnkey solar energy companies that develops, designs, procures, constructs, operates and maintains photovoltaic systems around East Africa for the commercial and industrial sector.

Recently the company added funded solutions in its offer to clients.

To date, the company has cumulatively built and financed over 30+ on-grid and off-grid solar plants with 10+ MWp solar capacity and 9.3MWh of battery energy across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan markets. The company has delivered projects for the likes of Williamson Tea Estate, GlaxoSmithKline, Serena Group of Hotels, Toyota, and British American Tobacco.

About CFAO Kenya Ltd.

CFAO Kenya Limited is a subsidiary of the CFAO Group. The CFAO Group, Corporation for Africa & Overseas, contributes to growth and industrialization in Africa while catering to the continent’s emerging middle class. With a revenue of over €6.9 billion, access to 47 of the 54 countries on the continent, and nearly 21,000 employees, CFAO is a key player in mobility, healthcare, consumer, infrastructure and energy. Besides being present in Kenya in 3 of the 4 business domains, the Group, through CFAO Kenya Limited is a key factor in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, as well as investment and scale-up of the various start-ups in mobility sector in the country. In addition, the company is also present in farming technology, providing Agri-mechanization solutions to farmers in Kenya.

