Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CFA Society Bahrain, an association of investment professionals comprising portfolio managers, financial analysts, and investment advisors, has recently revealed the line-up of its new Board of Directors. The board is composed of distinguished finance industry professionals who share the CFA Institute and CFA Society Bahrain's goal of raising professional standards to support the growth of the country's investment sector.

The new Board includes Zeeba Askar as President, Yousif Musayeb as Vice President, Vivek Gupta as Treasurer, Abdulla Al Khaja as Board Secretary, Safeya Al Alawi and Hesham Alabbar as Board Members.

On this occasion, Zeeba Askar, President commented: “I am honored to have been elected as the President of the CFA Society Bahrain, which is one of the region's most prominent and progressive CFA charterholders' societies. This position comes with immense responsibility and opportunities for growth and development”

She added “The strength of the CFA Society Bahrain lies within its dedicated and dynamic team of volunteers, whose unwavering dedication have been the cornerstone of the Society's success. Their remarkable efforts have led the Society to introduce major initiatives such as Mutamahin, Qodwa and Women in Investment programs. We would also like to express our deep appreciation to our strategic partners and sponsors for their invaluable support that played a significant role in the accomplishments of the Society. As the new Board of Directors, our primary objective is to contribute to the advancement of the society as a whole by offering programs that drive innovation, shape industry practices, and promote ethical standards. Together, we will continue to foster an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration, thereby supporting the continuous development of the investment industry in Bahrain”.

Since its inception, the Society has brought several successful and highly popular events to the local community, supported by its alliance with the region's most prominent financial institutions. It is well-known for playing a significant role in advancing the community's human capital by supporting candidates enrolled in the CFA Programme, conducting Research Challenge and imparting soft skills to University Students and conducting mentoring program. CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, marks the 60th anniversary of the CFA Program, the leading credential for the investment profession globally. It sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organisation is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community.

About CFA Society Bahrain

CFA Society Bahrain is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, investment advisors, educators and other financial professionals. The Society was incorporated and registered in June 2006 as the Bahrain Investment Professionals Society (BIPS) as a member society of the CFA Institute. Consequently, consistent with the nomenclature of member societies of CFA Institute worldwide, BIPS adopted the commonly known moniker of CFA Society Bahrain. The Society was initially founded with a membership of 26 professionals at inauguration. Today the society boasts a membership of more than 247 members making it the second largest CFA society in the Middle East. Since inception, the Society has brought a number of successful and highly popular events to the local community supported by its alliance with the region’s most prominent financial institutions. The Society continues to play a key role in advancing the community’s human capital mainly through supporting candidates enrolled in the CFA Program.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute..