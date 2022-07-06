Manama: CFA Society- Bahrain, the local society of the CFA Institute, has partnered with SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), to launch a Women in Investment (WIM) Boot Camp Programme which marks the commencement of a new flagship programme focused on developing women in the investment management field.

The training will be delivered by Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) as the knowledge partner. Each module has been designed with interactive learning and fireside sessions that provide a unique opportunity for participants to interact with high-profile industry professionals, and pull-out relevant insights from them. Through the CFA Society mentorship programme, Qodwa, the participants will receive ongoing executive mentoring to support their progression.

SICO is the strategic partner in launching this women-focused investment programme. The overarching objective of the programme is to develop a pipeline of women investment leaders within the Kingdom of Bahrain. The set of proposed trainings aim to enhance the investment skillset of graduates and professionals in Bahrain’s investment field through a full range of courses that include soft skills, business fundamentals, and investment universe workshops. An internship programme will be arranged at the end to provide participants with an opportunity for on-the-job learning experience and development.

“Enabling Bahraini women with the practical skills and training that are aligned with the future needs of the job market is one of the most important contributions that we can make as responsible corporate citizens and it has always been a key pillar of SICO’s corporate social responsibility programme,” said Najla Al Shirawi, SICO’s CEO. “As an organization that prides itself as an equal opportunity employer, we are pleased to partner with like-minded entities like the CFA Society Bahrain to help usher in the new era of diversity in the workforce and a culture of women empowerment,” she added.

Zeeba Askar, Chairperson Women Inclusion Committee and Vice President CFA Society Bahrain said, “As we play a significant role in advancing the investment profession, not only locally, but globally, the launch of this programme marks the beginning of a new flagship programme to be added to our current major initiatives, such as Mutamahin and Qodwa. We look forward to delivering this program which is aimed particularly at preparing and training young women aspiring to join the investment field. Having a strong strategic partner such as SICO is a major success factor in this programme and reinforces its strong potential.”

Noorhan AlZann – Chairperson Qodwa and Board Member CFA Society Bahrain commented, “Our commitment to serve the local investment community and contribute to creating enhanced opportunities in the Kingdom continues with the launch of this flagship programme. With the integration of technical training and executive mentorship through Qodwa, we aspire to boost the skillset and employability of the participants.”

For more information about the programme and to register, kindly send an email to WIC@bahrain.cfasociety.org

About CFA Society Bahrain

CFA Society Bahrain is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, investment advisors, educators and other financial professionals. The Society was incorporated and registered in June 2006 as the Bahrain Investment

Professionals Society (BIPS) as a member society of the CFA Institute. Consequently, consistent with the nomenclature of member societies of CFA Institute worldwide, BIPS adopted the commonly known moniker of CFA Society Bahrain. The Society was initially founded with a membership of 26 professionals at inauguration. Today the society boasts a membership of more than 250 members making it the second largest CFA society in the Middle East. Since inception, the Society has brought a number of successful and highly popular events to the local community supported by its alliance with the region’s most prominent financial institutions. The Society continues to play a key role in advancing the community’s human capital mainly through supporting candidates enrolled in the CFA Program.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide, and there are 158 local member societies.

For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 4.5 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS). SICO also oversees a majority-owned subsidiary, SICO Capital, a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.