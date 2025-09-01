Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – CERAFILTEC, the global leader in ceramic membrane technology, will showcase how its solutions are addressing the region’s most pressing water treatment challenges at Global Water Expo 2025, the largest water infrastructure trade event in Saudi Arabia. The expo takes place 2–4 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, where CERAFILTEC will exhibit at Stand 2E161, Hall 2.

Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in the development of ceramic flat membrane technology. First applied here at scale to remove naturally occurring isotopes from deep aquifers, the technology quickly proved superior to conventional methods. Building on this foundation, CERAFILTEC has since led the adoption of ceramic membranes across many applications worldwide - with particular relevance to the Middle East in ground water radium removal, seawater RO pretreatment, municipal and industrial wastewater/MBRs, and produced water treatment.

“Since 2010, our team members have been working with partners in the Kingdom to make ceramic membranes a core element of water infrastructure,” said Kay Gunther Gabriel, Founder and Board Member of CERAFILTEC. “These solutions have saved millions of dollars and preserved millions of liters of precious ground water each year compared to traditional approaches. Returning to Saudi Arabia feels like coming home.”

Mr. Gabriel, widely recognized as a pioneer of ceramic flat membrane technology and an expert in groundwater radium removal, will join CERAFILTEC’s Middle East and North Africa sales team, along with CERAFILTEC’s KSA partner Juffali, at the company’s stand to engage with industry leaders and discuss solutions tailored to regional water challenges.

About CERAFILTEC

CERAFILTEC, headquartered in Germany, is a global leader in ceramic membrane technology, transforming water and wastewater treatment worldwide. Our technology enhances water quality, increases plant capacity, and reduces operational costs. Committed to a sustainable future, CERAFILTEC aims for CLEAN WATER. EVERYWHERE.