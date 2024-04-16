Dubai, UAE: Central Park Towers, the esteemed office and event destination in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), proudly announces the launch of Fitted Offices - Level 2, a significant addition to its portfolio of premium office spaces. Scheduled for unveiling this month, this new offering continues Central Park Towers' commitment to delivering unrivaled quality and convenience to businesses in the heart of DIFC.

Building on the success of Fitted Offices - Level 1, Fitted Offices - Level 2 comprises 15 meticulously designed units, ranging from 1,000 to 2,755 square feet, catering to a diverse range of business requirements. At the core of this new offering is a spacious tenant lounge, covering an impressive 1,863 square feet, mirroring the modern design and collaborative features of the Level 2 tenant lounge.

Nemo Stojanovic, Director of Leasing and Marketing at Central Park Towers, DIFC, states, "Central Park Towers, DIFC continues to be the preferred destination for businesses due to our unwavering commitment to excellence in office spaces. Fitted Offices - Level 2 represents the next step in our journey, providing tenants with a superior workspace designed to meet their evolving needs."

Fitted Offices - Level 2 offers a host of features and amenities that enhance the tenant’s experience. The thoughtfully designed floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample natural light, while direct elevator access to the offices ensures convenience for tenants. Access to the tenant lounge creates a collaborative environment, and the offices offer breathtaking views, providing an inspiring backdrop for success.

Similar to the Level 1 option, Fitted Offices - Level 2 eliminates the need for extensive construction or interior fit-outs. The spaces come complete with suspended ceilings, ambient lighting, air conditioning, premium flooring, and MEP installation. This turnkey solution empowers tenants to focus on their business priorities without the hassles of managing construction processes.

Tenants at Central Park Towers, DIFC, will have also access to the common lounge area, fostering networking and collaboration opportunities. Additionally, the convenience of free visitor parking for up to two hours enhances the accessibility and desirability of the location.

Central Park Towers, DIFC, is home to over 190 esteemed companies, including the Ministry of Economy, Federal Tax Authority, AL TAMIMI & CO, Bank of Singapore, and Tabby. The building offers a vibrant lifestyle destination, with a wide array of dining options, lifestyle amenities, and cafes. Central Park Towers, DIFC, is more than just a residential and commercial office building. It also has plenty of event spaces that cater to numerous high-end ceremonies such as the Gov Games, Spartan Race, Gulf Business Awards, Kenzo, Pepsi, Chivas, Cavalli, Loewe, PlayStation, Sephora, and Audemars Piguet to name a few. The movie, Star Trek Beyond was also filmed there in 2015. It has been intentionally designed as a hub where smart office layouts, preferred residential apartments, and stylish leisure, dining, and retail ecosystems blend seamlessly to provide a highly desirable live-work environment. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands in over 100,000 sq. ft. Space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. It is home to restaurants offering diverse world cuisines, a range of fitness centers, convenience stores, a nursery, and many more facilities all within the development.

From smaller start-ups to established law firms and boutique investment companies, Central Park Towers, DIFC, continues to be the premier choice for businesses in the DIFC area. The introduction of their fitted offices - Level 2 reaffirms the commitment to delivering excellence in office spaces, setting a new standard of office excellence in DIFC.

For more information about Central Park Towers, DIFC, visit https://www.centralparktowers.ae/offices/. Stay updated by following them on social media via @centralparkdifc.