Group turns seasonal challenges into growth, highlighting staycation culture, evolving dining trends, and the rise of experience-led travel

Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing homegrown hospitality brands, has unveiled a detailed analysis of post-summer travel behaviour, reporting an August occupancy surge and a 20% increase in regional travel demand compared to earlier summer months.

The findings, drawn from in-house data and guest feedback across the group’s portfolio, underscore Dubai’s resilience as a year-round tourism destination and reveal how changing guest expectations are shaping the brand’s high-season strategy.

While the hospitality industry faced a quieter start to the summer, with notable rate compression across the market, Central Hotels & Resorts strategically avoided aggressive discounting, focusing instead on value-driven packages that protected rate integrity. This deliberate approach, coupled with targeted digital marketing campaigns, resulted in a standout August performance, with GCC travellers and UAE residents fuelling a surge in last-minute bookings.

“The summer season gave us a valuable playbook for understanding our guests’ evolving priorities,” said Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager, adding “even during Dubai’s hottest months, GCC travellers demonstrated strong demand for convenience, luxury, and high-value experiences. By focusing on curated packages, personalized outreach, and immersive F&B activations, we not only achieved strong occupancy but also positioned ourselves for a record-breaking fourth quarter. Our mission is to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences while staying agile to market dynamics.”

Central Hotels & Resorts’ data reveals that the rise of staycations has permanently shifted the landscape of Dubai hospitality. Domestic travellers, particularly families, now see five-star city properties and beachfront resorts as quick escapes rather than seasonal indulgences, leading the group to expand its weekend getaway and family-centric packages. These offers increasingly incorporate wellness elements, such as spa services, fitness access, and nutritious dining options, reflecting the growing demand for holistic experiences.

Dining has emerged as a critical driver of both bookings and revenue, with themed brunches, cultural menus, and visually engaging presentations proving to be key differentiators. The brand leveraged this trend to maintain guest engagement throughout the slower summer months, positioning its restaurants and lounges as destinations in their own right.

Technology integration is another cornerstone of the brand’s post-summer evolution. Central Hotels & Resorts is scaling contactless services such as mobile-first check-ins, QR code menus, and AI-powered personalization to create seamless and efficient guest journeys. Combined with flexible booking policies that accommodate last-minute changes, these measures aim to solidify guest loyalty and attract repeat visitors in a competitive market.

Looking ahead, Central Hotels & Resorts is preparing for Dubai’s busiest hospitality quarter, with Q4 projections bolstered by an events-packed tourism calendar. The group’s strategy focuses on operational excellence, digital transformation, and curated guest experiences, all designed to meet the expectations of both regional travellers and global visitors.

“As Dubai continues to thrive as a global hub, success will come from anticipating guest needs before they arrive,” Al Ansari concluded. “The lessons from this summer have given us the insight to innovate, adapt, and deliver experiences that reflect the city’s world-class hospitality reputation.”

With a sharpened strategy informed by summer data, Central Hotels & Resorts is poised to leverage seasonal momentum to drive record growth and reaffirm its position as one of Dubai’s most dynamic hotel groups.

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travellers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com