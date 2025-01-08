Dubai, UAE; 08 January 2025: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, shares its industry insights and predictions for the year, highlighting the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability in shaping the future of hospitality in the UAE.

The findings, based on an extensive analysis of guests’ preferences and feedback from 2024, revealed a growing demand among travellers for personalised and eco-conscious experiences, a trend that has steadily increased over the past year.

AI has emerged as a transformative force in the industry, enabling hotels to deliver tailored guest experiences, streamline operations, and optimise pricing strategies. AI-powered tools, such as those used for contactless check-ins and AI-driven concierge services, are ensuring seamless personalisation and enhancing operational efficiency.

Sustainability has also taken centre stage, with guests increasingly favouring accommodations that align with eco-conscious values. Central Hotels & Resorts remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, adopting renewable energy sources, expanding advanced energy management systems, and promoting water conservation. The group is also actively minimizing waste through recycling programs and the elimination of single-use plastics, ensuring a significant reduction in its environmental footprint.

“Our data from last year has provided invaluable insights into what our guests truly value. It is clear that travellers are seeking smarter, more intuitive services powered by technology, as well as accommodations that reflect their commitment to the environment. By addressing these needs, we are redefining what it means to deliver exceptional hospitality,” said Mr. Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

To further enhance guest experiences, Central Hotels & Resorts plans to integrate advanced data analytics tools across its operations. These tools will provide deeper insights into booking patterns and preferences, enabling the group to refine marketing strategies, create personalised offers, and anticipate guest needs with greater precision. This data-driven approach ensures that every interaction is tailored to meet the expectations of today’s sophisticated traveller.

A strong focus on employee engagement has also emerged as a key priority for the group. The Group is dedicated to fostering a culture of recognition and inclusion by celebrating individual and team achievements, providing opportunities for growth, and promoting open communication.

“Our employees are the backbone of our success. When they feel valued and empowered, they deliver the kind of exceptional service that defines the Central Hotels experience,” added Al Abdulla.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, Central Hotels and Resorts is well-positioned to lead the way by staying ahead of emerging trends and consistently exceeding guest expectations. By harnessing the power of AI, championing sustainability, and investing in its people, the group is poised to set new benchmarks for excellence in 2025.

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travellers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com