Sharjah: The Central Finance Department of Sharjah, in collaboration with the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, a subsidiary of the Arab League, has launched the Financial Training Center. As the latest unit within the department’s new organizational structure, the center aims to develop the financial capabilities and skills of current financial employees in the Sharjah government, as well as new graduates and job seekers in the financial sector from the emirate.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at the department’s headquarters in Sharjah, attended by His Excellency Walid Al-Sayegh, Director General of the department, His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Hatilan Al-Qhtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Director of the department and Chairman of the Center's Supervisory Committee, along with members of the Supervisory Committee and a group of department employees.

Strategic Partnership to Organize Center Activities

The launch event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Finance Department and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development. This agreement outlines the collaboration between the two parties to implement the center’s goals and activities, including the accreditation of training certificates issued by the center, delivering training programs and courses, and organizing financial conferences, seminars, meetings, and workshops.

A Supportive Training Resource for Financial Staff

His Excellency Walid Al-Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department, emphasized the importance of launching the Financial Training Center as a new institutional training resource that joins the series of departments and centers working towards the department's vision of financial leadership on a global scale. The center aims to prepare specialized talents in public finance and achieve integration between financial and administrative initiatives and projects, reflecting the Sharjah government’s vision and priorities in building a pioneering financial generation in public finance. He expressed confidence that the center will contribute to building and developing a modern and advanced training system that enhances the role of human resources in managing government finance.

Diverse Cooperation Horizons

His Excellency Walid Al-Sayegh praised the long-term partnership between the department and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, which has led to several quality initiatives and projects in public finance, including the launch of the Financial Training Center. He commended the efforts of both parties to activate this fruitful and diverse partnership, aiming to expand it into broader areas of cooperation for the benefit of financial sector employees in both the public and private sectors. He highlighted that the center’s launch and the agreement on its integrated methodology and certification indicate the commitment of both parties to implementing the areas of this partnership practically, starting with the center’s initial project: the Public Finance Professional Diploma program.

Experience Exchange to Enhance Financial and Administrative Capacities in the Arab Region

On his part, His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Hatilan Al-Qhtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, stated that the announcement by the Central Finance Department of Sharjah about launching the Financial Training Center in partnership with the organization is a step aimed at exchanging experiences to enhance financial and administrative capabilities in the Arab region. The center aims to offer specialized training programs in financial management, including financial planning, budgeting, financial data analysis, and risk management. These programs will be designed to meet the needs of government employees and financial sector professionals, contributing to increased efficiency and effectiveness in financial resource management. Dr. Al-Hatilan praised the importance of this partnership and cooperation, stating, "The launch of the Financial Training Center is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the competencies and capabilities of financial professionals in Sharjah and the broader Arab region. We are confident that this partnership will significantly contribute to achieving our goals and developing the skills of Arab financial staff."

A Project Aligned with Financial Sustainability Goals

Ammar Al-Kashwani, Director of the Financial Training Center, explained that the importance of launching the center lies in its strategic roles aimed at providing quality financial training to support the development of financial human resources in Sharjah's government departments and support financial sustainability. He affirmed that the partnership with the Arab Organization for Administrative Development is a key factor in the success of this promising project, given the organization’s recognized expertise in training and administrative consulting across Arab countries. Additionally, the center will benefit from a distinguished group of financial lecturers with expertise from the department, other governmental bodies in the emirate, and other specialized and distinguished lecturers in financial programs and international professional certifications.

Launch of the Public Finance Professional Diploma Program

Al-Kashwani discussed the center’s initial activities, which include the launch and implementation of the Public Finance Professional Diploma program. This program spans 62 theoretical hours and 58 practical hours, targeting all new financial employees within the Central Finance Department and other government entities in Sharjah. The program covers a specialized range of public finance topics, including financial laws and regulations, government financial systems, budgets and accounts, procurement and contracts, the tax system, public debt and financial policies, and auditing and financial control methodologies. Each trainee will complete the program after fulfilling a graduation requirement, which involves a financial project aimed at developing public finance, and will be evaluated by the center’s supervisory committee.

Integrated Administrative and Operational Methodology

It is worth noting that the senior management of the Central Finance Department had approved the integrated methodology for the Financial Training Center, which included forming a Supervisory Committee headed by His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, with Mr. Hassan Basha, Director of Decision Support Office, as Deputy Chairman of the Committee. The committee also includes Ms. Aisha Al-Hosani, Director of Support Services Department, Ms. Aisha Al-Ketbi, Administrative and Institutional Support Expert at the Decision Support Office, and Mr. Nasser Al-Kashwani, Financial Expert at the Decision Support Office and Director of the Center. The methodology includes the center’s objectives, tasks, and the roles of the Supervisory Committee, as well as its strategic activities and scope of application according to sectors, alongside the approved organizational structure for both the center and the committee.