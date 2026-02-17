Amman, Jordan: Fuze, a leading virtual assets infrastructure provider, has announced its expansion to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. It follows the approval granted by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to enter the Regulatory Sandbox for Financial Technology and Innovation (JoRegBox). Fuze is the first business of its kind to be accepted to the sandbox and will invest and collaborate with regulators to build seamless, compliant digital asset solutions that are tailor-made for regulated banks and fintechs in Jordan.

The announcement was made at an official ceremony hosted by His Excellency Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, alongside Deputy Governors His Excellency Mr. Ziad Asa’ad Ghanma and His Excellency Dr. Khaldoun Abdullah Al-Wshah, and the Chairman of the Jordan Securities Commission, His Excellency Mr. Emad Abu Haltam, amongst other senior officials.

Fuze’s participation in the regulatory sandbox aligns directly with the objectives of Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision 2033 and the Central Bank’s Financial Technology and Innovation Vision. These strategic initiatives prioritise innovation, digital transformation and the development of compliant financial services as key drivers of sustainable economic growth.

Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf), CEO of Fuze said, “We are humbled and privileged to be selected by the Central Bank of Jordan to support the advancement of virtual assets within the Kingdom. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Jordan’s regulated financial institutions and explore compliant ways to enhance financial services and enable the population to safely trade and own digital assets.”

Fuze has scaled rapidly across the Middle East and Africa in recent years, prioritising expansion to countries with clearly defined regulations for digital assets. By joining JoRegBox and operating within the Jordan FinTech and Innovation Hub (Jo-FinTech), Fuze will be able to test digital financial products in a real operating environment with real customers, under the supervision and oversight of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

Visit fuze.finance for more information.

Media contact:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

+971582857333

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.