Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (“CBB”) has granted “L2O B.S.C. (c)” a Financing Company license to operate in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Abdulla Haji, Director of Licensing Directorate at CBB, said “We are pleased to announce the issuance of a license to a new financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The issuance of this license reflects CBB’s efforts in supporting development of the financial services sector while ensuring robust regulatory oversight, and its commitment to fostering a competitive financial ecosystem”.

It is worth mentioning that the company aims to offer financing products that will assist customers in acquiring stable liquidity to ensure continuity of their personal or business needs.