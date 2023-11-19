Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - It aims to enroll qualified young people into the labor market and improve their performance within the entry-level employment training program with companies operating in the retail sector, which contributes to strengthening the retail sector by transferring international expertise to the local market.

The academy aims to be the leading academy in the retail sector in the Saudi market, developing national jobseekers and attaching them to the retail sector. The academy was established with the best local and international standards in training, and various training solutions were provided for workers in the retail sector. The Academy also offers various programs in the retail sector and has a capacity of more than 1,000 trainees. It highlights the support and development of talent in the retail sector, and the importance of providing continuous development opportunities that provide support to the workforce and raise their level of performance. The Academy is launched in cooperation with a group of international institutions. Prestigious institutions, including the British City and Guilds Professional Accreditation Foundation and Cambridge International Education Assessment.

CEO of Cenomi Retail, Dr. Gunther Helm, explained: “The academy was established under the directives of the company’s board of directors to work in tandem with Vision 2030 in enhancing the capabilities of young people and activating their role to be the new generation of retail experts in the Kingdom. What distinguishes the retail sector is the speed of its change and development.” In addition to providing many distinctive opportunities, which emphasizes the importance of the role of Cenomi Academy in promoting the growth of this sector by providing the necessary and specialized training and professional development opportunities that serve the local market.

He added: We extend our sincere thanks to the General Corporation for Technical and Vocational Training, the National Center for Strategic Partnerships, and the Human Resources Development Fund in Saudi Arabia, who contributed their expertise and support to the launch of the academy. We look forward to achieve this success and achieving the goals of the project, which will contribute to strengthening the Saudi retail sector.”

For his part, Director General of the National Center for Strategic Partnerships, Engineer Matar Al-Enezi, pointed out the importance of this partnership with Cenomi Retail within the framework of the Center’s keenness to strengthen partnerships and establish specialized academies and institutes with various business sectors to provide qualitative training programs, with the aim of creating many job opportunities that keep pace with the requirements of the labor market. He explained that the retail sector is one of these targeted sectors.

The National Center for Strategic Partnerships, which is operated through the Excellence Colleges Company, seeks to manage the complementary relationship between the government sector and the private sector, and seeks to meet the needs of the labor market in the Kingdom for qualified personnel in the technical and professional fields, through building strategic partnerships with the private sector to operate non-profit training facilities. Supervising the provision of specialized training programs that are compatible with the Saudi labor market. The Center also supervises the operational process of the institutes, such as issuing and renewing institute licenses, approving the certificates of graduates of strategic partnership institutes, and ensuring the implementation of the requirements of the General Corporation for Technical and Vocational Training.

The academy, which is headquartered in the capital, Riyadh, is keen to provide classroom and on job training with the ability to design customized solutions to enhance skills that include a variety of different specializations. The academy's innovative methodology focuses on interactive training methods, designed to facilitate the acquisition of skills and information in a distinctive supportive and participatory environment. The Academy also seeks to enhance trainees’ skills by using a blended training methodology that combines classroom education and practical training, in addition to its modern facilities that include training simulation centers using VR technology, and its pioneering services in supporting trainees.

Cenomi Academy is accepting registration applications starting now, and those wishing to apply can visit www.cenomiacademy.com for more information.

About Cenomi Retail

Cenomi Retail was founded in 1990 under the name Fawaz Abdul Aziz Al Hokair & Co., by Fawaz, Salman and Abdul Majeed Al Hokair, and has since become the leading retail franchise company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the only listed company of its kind in the Middle East. Cenomi Retail has witnessed significant growth since opening its first store in 1991, and currently owns more than 1,500 stores within 100 commercial complexes in 11 countries. Its retail platform extends over a total area of ​​​​more than 464 thousand square meters and includes a work team of more than 10,000 employees. The retailer has more than 65 brands specializing in the fields of women's, men's and children's clothing, department stores, shoes, accessories and cosmetics, in addition to operating a chain of restaurants and cafes.

For more information, please visit www.cenomiretail.com