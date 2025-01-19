This collaboration will empower Cenomi Centers' loyalty program, offering shoppers innovative payment solutions, exclusive benefits, and enhanced promotional offers

Partnership will include the launch of exclusive co-branded cards, strengthening Cenomi Centers’ bond with loyal customers and delivering tailored rewards for an elevated shopping journey

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of retail lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. This collaboration is set to transform Cenomi’s loyalty program, offering customers unparalleled offers, benefits and exceptional experiences.

Under the partnership, Cenomi Centers will leverage Visa’s world-class payment solutions, such as Visa Loyalty Merchant Solutions and Visa Flexible Credential, and expertise to introduce flexible and exclusive loyalty programs, offers and tailored VIP rewards, enhancing the brand's commitment to delivering superior customer experiences.

The upgraded Cenomi Centers’ loyalty program – set to launch later this year – will replace the current Cenomi Rewards app and program. Customer accounts will be migrated seamlessly to the new experience to ensure a smooth and effortless transition for all members.

As part of the initiative, Cenomi Centers and Visa will also debut co-branded Visa cards. These cards will serve as a cornerstone of the loyalty program, offering enhanced rewards and benefits to Cenomi’s most valued customers.

Cenomi Centers CEO, Alison Rehill Erguven, said: “We’re excited to announce this strategic partnership with Visa, one of the world’s most innovative brands. Not only will this collaboration facilitate convenient and flexible payment options for Cenomi Centers’ customers, but it will also enhance our exclusive loyalty program and will deliver VIP benefits and experiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering superior customer service and driving long-term brand loyalty.”

"Visa’s partnership with Cenomi Centers is a great example of industry leaders coming together to deliver more value for consumers. With digital payments now accounting for more than 70% of retail transactions in Saudi Arabia[1], this partnership will also elevate the retail industry and position the Kingdom as a leader in digital commerce in line with Saudi Vision 2030. We are thrilled about our partnership with Cenomi Centers and look forward to the exciting and rewarding innovations we’ll bring to the Kingdom," said Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.

The partnership with Visa is the latest development that demonstrates Cenomi Centers’ commitment to constantly improving the experience for retail and leisure consumers in Saudi Arabia; next year Cenomi Centers will complete its flagship Jawharat Centers, Jawharat Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah, representing a watershed moment in shopping in the Kingdom.

-Ends-

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centres up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with circa 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in the capital city. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, Visa CEMEA Blog and @VisaCEMEA.

[1] https://fastcompanyme.com/news/retail-consumer-e-payments-increasing-significantly-in-saudi-arabia/