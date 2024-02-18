Visitors can enjoy handpicked F&B and lifestyle brands including Nike, Bershka and 19V69 Versace – with a host of additional names soon to open

The Grand Opening represents a milestone moment as Cenomi Centers drives forward with its ambitious growth pipeline

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is delighted to host the Grand Opening of U Walk Jeddah, the city’s first hybrid mall concept that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor experiences and a watershed moment in the future of retail.

Bringing together trendy eateries and leading brands, U Walk Jeddah is redefining the city’s retail landscape by offering a next-generation shopping experience. The hybrid mall features an indoor retail boulevard, its own leisure district and a nearly 2km-long, open-air promenade with landscaped gardens, shaded terraces and a dancing fountain.

Leading F&B and lifestyle brands such as Nike, Bershka, Starbucks and 19V69 Versace opened their doors ahead of the Grand Opening, with a host of additional stores still to come – including Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, Zara and Lululemon. At 60,000 sqm GLA, UWalk Jeddah is already 80% pre-let with a number of brands opening over the coming weeks as the center gears up for pre-Ramadan trading.

As the city’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping dining and entertainment, U Walk Jeddah embodies Cenomi Centers' vision to create the next generation of lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, delivering best-in-class experiences for the local and International visitor. The recent publication of Cenomi Center’s footfall and occupancy results for 2023 reflect the strength of the business’ growth trajectory, with footfall reaching 124 million and occupancy rising to 92.9%.​

To celebrate the Grand Opening, U Walk Jeddah is hosting its hotly anticipated Cenomi Urban Festival – which brings childhood nostalgia to life with captivating, Instagram-worthy neon-lit installations, and a variety of immersive games and activities. The Urban Festival runs until the end of February 2024.

Today’s launch follows the soft opening of U Walk Jeddah in December, which was marked by the launch of the Adidas FIFA Fan Zone by Cenomi, a Football Festival to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup tournament taking place in Jeddah.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Cenomi Centers CEO said: “We are delighted to host the much-anticipated Grand Opening of U Walk Jeddah – the city’s premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. U Walk Jeddah is redefining the mall experience with its next-generation design and offering, representing everything Cenomi Centers seeks to achieve in offering the retail experiences of tomorrow. This milestone is further evidence of our bold ambitions for the future.”

U Walk Jeddah can be found conveniently located in the heart of the dynamic Al Zahar district, with direct access via major roads, and a parking facility to accommodate 1,250 vehicles. The center will span 60,000sqm of GLA with 136 stores across fashion, food & beverage and entertainment.

For more information, please contact ir.centers@cenomi.com

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with circa 5,000 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in the capital city. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.