Cemex Egypt is proud to announce the inauguration of its cutting-edge decarbonization equipment at the Assiut cement plant. This innovative technology, designed and built by talented local engineering teams, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship and is the part of “Future in Action” strategy.

The new equipment transforms residues into energy by utilizing energy from the current process, combined with a high-efficiency separator and modifications in the calciner process.

This advanced system and operational modifications achieve approximately 32kg of CO2 reduction per ton, equivalent to 290,000 tons of CO2 annually. This reduction is comparable to removing 69,000 gasoline powered passenger vehicle every year.

Additionally, Cemex turns 500,000 tons of municipal waste into energy to operate the Assiut plant, equivalent to the total waste of a city with 1.3M inhabitants.

This initiative is part of Cemex's "Future in Action" strategy, which aims to lead the industry in climate action by achieving carbon neutrality. The strategy focuses on reducing CO2 emissions, increasing the use of alternative fuels, and enhancing energy efficiency across all operations. “The inauguration of the decarbonization equipment at the Assiut plant is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable future for our communities and the planet. At Cemex, we are committed to leading climate action in the industry, using the highest alternative fuels substitution rate in the cement industry in Egypt.” said Yago Castro – President Cemex Egypt & UAE.

About Future in Action:

Cemex announced its Climate Action strategy; ‘Future in Action – Committed to Net Zero CO₂’ in February 2020, along with updated targets in November 2022 and as part of this, by 2030 it plans:

To be below 430kg of CO₂ per ton of cementitious material, equivalent to a 47% reduction*.

To reduce the carbon content per cubic meter of concrete to 150kg, equivalent to a 41% reduction.

To reach 65% in clean electricity consumption by 2030.

To reduce Scope 3 transport emissions by 30% by 2030.

For Vertua lower-carbon products to account for majority (50%+) of cement and concrete sales by 2025.

* According to our 1990 baseline