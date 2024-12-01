Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar participated in a welcome ceremony to mark the arrival of the ‘Celestyal Journey’ cruise ship on Saturday, November 30th. Celestyal Journey embarked at the Qatari shores on 28th of November, as a part of its maiden tour of the Arabian Gulf. This event is a key highlight of Qatar’s 2024/25 cruise season, which is set to see 95 cruise calls, including 33 turnaround calls, 11 homeporting operations, and five maiden visits.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector, Qatar Tourism, Mr. Abdulrahman Saad Al Baker, Manager of Doha Port, as well as representatives from local and international media. The event featured a traditional Ardah performance, in addition to local crafts and souvenirs, offering a glimpse into Qatar’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking on the arrival of the cruise ship, Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector, at Qatar Tourism, said: “The arrival of the Celestyal Journey at Doha Port marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Celestyal and further solidifies Qatar’s position as a premier destination in the Arabian Gulf. Homeporting from Doha, this collaboration highlights the growing appeal of Qatar as a gateway to unique cultural and travel experiences. Together with Mwani Qatar, we are proud to deliver seamless operations and an enriching guest experience that reflects Qatar’s world-class hospitality and diverse tourism offerings.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Saad Al Baker, Manager of Doha Port, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the inaugural voyage of the Celestyal Journey in the Arabian Gulf, with Doha Port serving as its homeport for the next three seasons. "This milestone reinforces Doha Port’s position, under the management of Mwani Qatar, as a premier gateway for marine tourism in the region," he stated. "It underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance the tourism sector in Qatar. The selection of Doha Port as the homeport for the Celestyal Journey reflects the growing confidence in Qatar’s world-class maritime infrastructure and aligns with the nation’s vision of enhancing sustainable tourism while boosting the sector’s contribution to the national economy."

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We’re incredibly excited to see our first ever Arabian Gulf season get under way. I would like to thank our partners at Qatar Tourism, Mwani Qatar and Qatar Airways for their continued support and warm welcome to the region. We are confident that our special FI themed cruises will ensure we have a roaring start to the season, while the Desert Days itinerary offers the very best of the local region. Whether guests are familiar with the destinations we visit or are sampling them for the first time, there will be a wealth of authentic experiences available to everyone.”

Celestyal Journey can accommodate 1,260 passengers with a crew of 630. Featuring 14 decks and seven restaurants, the ship dedicates an entire deck dedicated to fitness and wellness, including three swimming pools, two jacuzzies and a modern gymnasium, alongside a theatre, and a kids’ club.

The Celestyal Journey will continue its operations across the Arabian Gulf, offering passengers a seven-night itinerary starting at QAR 4,480 for two adults. The ship features premium accommodations, including junior suites equipped with world-class amenities, and provides a distinguished travel experience that seamlessly combines comfort and exploration.

The 2024/25 cruise season is set to deliver strong growth, with additional ships such as Costa Smeralda and MSC Euribia scheduled to bring thousands of visitors to Qatar.

