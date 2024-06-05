Muscat, Oman – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, announces the comeback of City Centre malls’ Summer of Fun in Oman. Featuring an array of specially curated activities, the malls are set to transform into vibrant hubs of excitement and lasting memories during the warm summer months.

Elevating the shopping experience, City Centre Muscat, City Centre Qurum and My City Centre Sur are offering guests the chance to Win BIG when making a purchase, ensuring that every receipt is a potential ticket to victory. Starting now until July 21st, customers who spend a minimum amount, specified for each location, will be entered into a bi-weekly draw, reflecting the malls’ commitment to consistently providing exceptional value to guests.

At City Centre Qurum, families are invited to enrol their children in an exciting, learning-packed Summer Bootcamp. Running from June 22nd to August 29th, this program offers a blend of entertainment and skill development in a dynamic environment for children aged 6 to 16 years. The camp culminates in a two-day souq, where participants can showcase and sell the products they have created during the program, reinforcing the practical application of the Bootcamp’s business and marketing education.

From July 7th to July 20th, children can interact with The Smurfs, the beloved blue characters, and enjoy a series of Smurf-themed games at City Centre Muscat.

Embracing innovation and creativity, Majid Al Futtaim presents a thrilling gaming event at City Centre Suhar. From June 16th to July 31st, families and gaming enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a gaming zone experience that seamlessly blends virtual entertainment with traditional board and card games, catering to visitors of all ages.

As City Centre malls continue to cultivate wonderlands of both family fun and learning, the malls are becoming more than just shopping destinations; they are community hubs where unforgettable memories are made. Majid Al Futtaim invites everyone to partake in these vibrant summer activities, where each visit to City Centre malls promises delights and discoveries.

