Investment in Aalo Atomics showcases growing momentum for a new atomic age powered by advanced nuclear plants

Addresses expected 4x increase in global electricity demand from AI-optimised data centres by 2030

Builds on Crescent Enterprises’ long-standing track record of pioneering investments in frontier technologies

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, today announced its participation in the $100 million Series B funding round for leading US nuclear technology company Aalo Atomics. Aalo’s fundraise was led by Valor Equity Partners with participation from CE-Ventures alongside Fine Structure Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Crosscut Ventures and others.

Aalo has experienced significant momentum since its incorporation in 2022 and was recently selected by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for fast-tracked testing of its advanced nuclear technology. The successful completion of its Series B funding will support Aalo in building its first nuclear power plant for which it is aiming to reach zero-power criticality by July 2026, an important step towards demonstrating how their mass-manufactured modular reactors can provide the most effective solution to powering AI data centres. This process of expedited technology demonstration is set to significantly de-risk and accelerate commercial readiness as the United States looks to advance next-generation nuclear and meet the rising energy demands of the AI era.

“We are at a pivotal moment for advanced nuclear technology, and we view Aalo Atomics as a true leader in this new atomic age,” said Sudarshan Pareek, Senior Vice President at CE-Ventures. “The surge in AI adoption is driving unprecedented demand for reliable energy, and nuclear power can play a crucial role in meeting this demand with clean, scalable solutions. At CE-Ventures, we take pride in our long-standing track record of investing in pioneering companies. With this latest capital deployment, we are strengthening our position as a global partner of choice for entrepreneurs building frontier technologies.”

CE-Ventures has built a diverse global portfolio of strategic investments in early- to late-stage high-growth companies and select venture funds, including long-standing positions in frontier technologies such as AI and its ecosystem infrastructure. Its parent entities, Crescent Enterprises and Crescent Group, have a strong legacy of unlocking impactful capital and championing responsible growth opportunities across technology, energy, and UAE-US infrastructure.

Matt Loszak, CEO, Aalo Atomics commented: “We are beyond excited to announce Aalo’s $100M Series B. We now have the capital to build our first nuclear power plant, the Aalo-X, which we’re aiming to turn on *next summer*. This could be the first advanced nuclear power plant to achieve criticality in the US in decades. The Aalo team is extremely grateful to all of our backers for giving us this once-in-a-generation opportunity to help nuclear energy fulfil its potential.”

The US Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program, for which Aalo Atomics has been selected, was launched in June 2025 to accelerate the testing of advanced nuclear technologies and reflects growing global interest in modular nuclear reactors as a safe, scalable, and sustainable solution to growing energy demand. Aalo is planning to put an experimental data centre next to its test plant to create a first-of-its-kind demonstration of DOE-authorised reactors directly powering AI infrastructure. With the International Energy Agency projecting that global electricity demand from AI-optimised data centres will more than quadruple by 2030, new-generation nuclear technologies are positioning as a clean energy solution to enable positive global growth.

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises. CE-Ventures backs transformative technologies and visionary founders across fintech, enterprise software, digital health, climate solutions, and frontier tech. To learn more visit: www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae, +971503005719

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com, +971 54 996 1300