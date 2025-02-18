MoU signed up for collaboration on key areas: research, innovation, incubation, hackathons, and training programs in the field of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

Partnership targets enhancing Cybersecurity and Privacy standards and fostering innovation across India and Qatar.

Hyderabad & Riyadh: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), a glocal hub in Hyderabad, jointly initiated by the Government of Telangana and DSCI, aimed at catalyzing innovation, entrepreneurship, and capability building in cybersecurity and privacy, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GrayHats, EMEA. This strategic partnership aims to foster collaboration in areas such as research, innovation, incubation, hackathons, corporate innovation, and training programs in the field of Cybersecurity and Privacy .

The CCoE, located in Hyderabad, is dedicated to creating a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem that nurtures innovation, entrepreneurship, and capability-building within India. The MoU highlights a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity and privacy standards through collaborative efforts, including corporate partnerships and training initiatives, ensuring a secure and resilient digital environment for both organizations.

Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, CCoE, stated, "This partnership with GrayHats marks a significant step toward strengthening global cybersecurity initiatives and fostering innovation across borders".

Mr Mohammed E. Al Fardan, GrayHats said, "We are excited to collaborate with CCoE to drive technological innovation and create a secure digital future for businesses worldwide. As we promised earlier, we are launching today our Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) to serve our region, our customers and to be a platform of research, development and training, partnering with a global Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is giving us global reach to deliver on our promise."

The partnership reflects a significant milestone in an international collaboration aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and fostering global innovation.

About GrayHats

GrayHats is a is a cybersecurity services company company based in the south of Spain.

We have more than 12 years of experience with both national and international clients.

We implement ICT security processes in companies to make them stronger and more competitive. We have endeavoured to simplify our solutions in order to provide the best service, at the lowest cost.

This simplification is based on the extensive use of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence. Our mission is to strengthen the fabric of business, making it healthier, more competitive and more resilient to digital security incidents.

About CCoE, Hyderabad, Telangana

The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) is a glocal hub based in Hyderabad to catalyse innovation, entrepreneurship and capability building in cybersecurity and privacy. It is a joint initiative of the Government of Telangana and DSCI (Data Security Council of India) setup to fulfil DSCI's commitment towards creating a safe, secure, and trusted cyberspace. CCoE's objective is to build best practices and standards and execute initiatives in the cybersecurity and privacy domain. We nurture a culture of innovation by incubating start-ups, conducting trainings/workshops/events, showcasing products in the experience zone, hosting delegations, and collaborating on local, national, and international initiatives.

