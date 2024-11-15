Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Security Institute at the Central Bank’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi to cooperate in the areas of security related to protection, awareness, occupational safety and health.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and coordination in theoretical and practical training in the field of security, safety and occupational health in the workplace, and develop joint activities between the two parties. The MoU was signed by H.E. Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, and Mr. Nahyan Al Tunaiji, CEO of the National Security Institute, in the presence of officials from both parties.

His Excellency Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, said: “The Central Bank is keen to build a safe working environment by enhancing awareness of the safety and quality systems in organisational performance and providing specialised teams with the knowledge, expertise, and skills necessary to deal with various scenarios. This MoU reflects the Central Bank’s commitment to implement the most advanced practices and international standards in security and safety. It will open more horizons for mutual benefit from the experiences and capabilities.”

Mr. Nahyan Al Tunaiji, CEO of the National Security Institute, said: “Signing this MoU with the Central Bank is an important step in achieving our shared vision of putting our employees first and ensuring a safe and healthy working environment. This MoU aims to enhance the capabilities and skills of those concerned in the central bank by providing security, health and safety advisory and training in line with the best international practices, which will improve security and safety standards and business quality at the Central Bank. We thank our partners for their confidence in the National Security Institute, and we look forward to continuous and fruitful cooperation.”